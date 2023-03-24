Indian Cinema is here to reign and rain accolades worldwide with powerful content and storytelling

Upcoming Bengali film stirs interest as plot weaves socio-political issues, powerful story & thriller content with ensemble cast - says India has more to offer!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year is witnessing some very exciting news from the world of cinema, especially the Indian counterparts. After the sweeping victory of The Elephant Whisperers and #RRR at the Oscars, the world is looking forward to more excitement from the east, and filmmakers are absolutely taking this responsibility sincerely.
Recently, award-winning film director Raajhorshee De who predominantly makes cinema in the Bengali language from India, announced filming his latest project Sada Ronger Prithibi, in the sacred lands of Varanasi. De’s movies have been known for its rich context, women-centric storytelling and bringing out matured performances from his team of actors who put their soul into their art.
De’s recently announced film Sada Ronger Prithibi, which literally means ‘A world of White’, is revolving around the lives of widows, traditionally depicted in white, but with a thriller plot weaving it with socio-political issues of human trafficking and women empowerment packed into the content.
The excitement is high as this storyline and content experiment is a first of its kind in Bengali cinema, but going by the track record of the Director and his actors who have won several awards that include Best Film, Best Director, best short film both nationally and internationally, this will be really something to look forward to.
For the Indian audience, this movie will bring in many surprises as it has some very well-known actors, including the main protagonist and antagonist, portraying never seen before roles. The movie also presents three strong debuts, which include the producers of the film. The film is being produced by US-based entrepreneurs Sushant Sengupta and Shrravonii Paul, along with Raajhorshee De.
Set in the backdrop of the cities in India with a heritage, the film will be extensively shot in Varanasi and Calcutta, and the story will meander through some twists and surprises that reveal many shades of the various characters hiding behind the pale world of white.
The movie has been grabbing attention ever since it got announced because of the content and depiction and of course the ensemble cast and production team who are determined to settle for nothing but the best when it comes to the final result.
Indian cinema has always been attractive for generations for many reasons - the colorful frames, melodious musical scores and artistic depictions, and flawless portrayal by actors. And over the years the rich content and storytelling and talented presentations both in theatres and OTT have proven time and over again, that this industry is up for many more creative geniuses for years to come.
And as everyone awaits, with excitement and anticipation for this movie to be seen in theatres worldwide, here’s wishing the entire team the very best to bring another creative excellence on the world stage, paving way for more glorious achievements by the Indian cinema, that will make the world go #naatunaatu once again!
