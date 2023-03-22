78th correspondence meeting of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 22 - The government temporarily suspended the state budget implementation

In the light of the drafting of this year's state budget rebalancing, the government decided at today's correspondence meeting to temporarily suspend the execution of individual expenditures relating to integral items of the state budget as of 23 March 2023.

In doing so, the government has stopped the rebudgeting due to the assumption of new obligations for which the adopted state budget does not provide funds in the appropriate amount, except in cases of allocation of funds from the general budgetary provisioning. The so-called independent constitutional bodies are excluded from this measure, and the withdrawal of European funds and the financing of the purposes which were planned in the adopted budget, including measures for the energy price increase, are being carried out without interruption.

This year, the government reorganised the state administration. In some ministries, the work areas have changed; simultaneously, new ones have been created. Since the reorganisation was carried out after the implementation of the state budget for this year, the government is preparing a rebalance, under which financial plans are to be allocated to the new state authorities. Since the reorganisation will not require an increase in state budget expenditures, it is necessary to stop the reallocation of funds in cases where one of the authorities aims to increase, through reallocation, the amount of spending rights for an individual purpose, and take on a new obligation, until the rebalancing is implemented.

Nevertheless, we acknowledge the possibility that for the purposes for which sufficient funds are not provided, because they could not be planned during the drawing up of the budget, the allocation of funds from the general budgetary provisioning is allowed.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Source: Ministry of Finance