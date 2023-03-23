42nd regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 23 - The Government sets a ceiling on expenditure for the rebalancing of this year’s budget

The Government adopted the starting points for the preparation of this year’s state budget rebalancing and set a budget expenditure ceiling. This will amount to €600 million less than was foreseen in the current budget for this year. The reduction in expenditure, and thus in the planned deficit, is made possible, among other things, because the successful fight against high energy prices will require fewer further measures to mitigate them.

The proposed amendment to the Companies Act to make it easier for companies to do business

The Government has adopted the text of the proposed Act Amending the Companies Act and forwarded it to the National Assembly. With the proposed act, the Government is making it easier to set up companies and branches of foreign companies through online registration procedures, to carry out cross-border operations more efficiently, and to implement corporate governance. In doing so, the Government is fostering a more efficient business environment for companies.

Proposal for an amendment to the Industrial Property Act to allow faster and cheaper procedures

The Government has adopted a proposal for an amendment to the Industrial Property Act and will send it to the National Assembly for consideration under the ordinary procedure. With the amendment, the Government aims to simplify and cheapen some existing procedures and further align Slovenian regulation with European and international rules.

The Government does not grant a discharge to the Management Board and Supervisory Board of 2TDK, Družba za razvoj projekt, d.o.o.

The Government discussed the Annual Report of 2TDK, Družba za razvoj projekta, d.o.o. for the financial year of 2021. In this context, it adopted, among other things, the decision not to grant a discharge to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the company for the financial year of 2021. The Government will not grant the discharge until 2TDK clarifies the circumstances relating to the deviation from the implementation timetable of the Divača-Koper second railway track project and the investment value of the project (including the decision to reduce the reserves) as set out in the investment programme adopted by the Government on 24 January 2019.