Sara Gunderson Clerk Magistrate Swearing-In Ceremony

Sara Gunderson was sworn in as Dixon County Clerk Magistrate at the courthouse in Ponca. Judge Doug Luebe officiated the March 17, 2023, ceremony.

Read media release from March 9 below:

Sara Gunderson, Assistant Clerk for the Dakota County Court has been selected to serve as Dixon County Court clerk magistrate in Ponca. Gunderson will begin work as clerk magistrate on March 10, 2023.

“Sara has twenty years of experience in Dakota County and recently has served as acting clerk magistrate in Dixon County. In addition, Sara is hardworking, dedicated, and organized. Those qualities will allow her to take on the challenges of her new position in Dixon County, working with the judges and other clerk magistrates in the district,” according to Trial Court Services Director Sheryl Connolly. “Sara is looking forward to this opportunity and grateful for the spirit of cooperation the court enjoys with the Dixon County Clerk of District Court and county officials.”

County court clerk magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning, and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, finances and records of the court. Gunderson will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

Gunderson will work in the Sixth Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Vicki Kuhlmann in Tekamah and Blair, Marcie Goeden, Pender, Lisa Stover, Fremont, Kerri Wiese, Dakota City, and Diane Sudbeck, Hartington.

Judges Douglas Luebe, Edward Matney, Francis Barron, and Thomas Klein preside over the county courts and direct the magistrates in the Sixth District. The Sixth District includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington Counties.