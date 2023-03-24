AB117 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-03-24

WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to renumber 632.895 (8) (a) 1.; to renumber and amend 632.895 (8) (d); to amend 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g) and 609.80; and to create 49.46 (2) (b) 6. n., 632.895 (8) (a) 1c., 632.895 (8) (a) 1e., 632.895 (8) (a) 1g., 632.895 (8) (a) 1n., 632.895 (8) (a) 1r., 632.895 (8) (a) 4., 632.895 (8) (a) 5., 632.895 (8) (a) 6., 632.895 (8) (am), 632.895 (8) (d) 2. and 632.895 (8) (d) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: coverage of breast cancer screenings by the Medical Assistance program and health insurance policies and plans. (FE)