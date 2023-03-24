Submit Release
AB122 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-03-24

WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to amend 341.09 (2m) (a) 2. and 341.09 (2m) (d); and to create 341.09 (2m) (a) 1m. and 341.09 (10) of the statutes; Relating to: issuance of temporary motor vehicle operation plates and permits to dealers and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab122

