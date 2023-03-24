WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to amend 341.09 (2m) (a) 2. and 341.09 (2m) (d); and to create 341.09 (2m) (a) 1m. and 341.09 (10) of the statutes; Relating to: issuance of temporary motor vehicle operation plates and permits to dealers and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Transportation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab122
You just read:
AB122 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-03-24
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.