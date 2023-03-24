Methyl Soyate Market Revenue to Hit USD 291.3 Mn, Globally, by 2031 with CAGR of 6.7% | Transparency Market Research

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,434 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Transparency Market Research, the global methyl soyate market was valued USD 162.5 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 291.3 Mn by 2031 with CAGR of 6.7%. Globally, the methyl soyate industry generated US$ 162.5 Mn in 2022.
Adding value to soybeans through the United Soybean Board led to the development of methyl soyate and many other soybean-based chemicals. Due to low toxin levels, low volatile organic compound properties, and high flash points, this industry is expected to experience rapid growth in the market. In addition to being readily biodegradable and eco-compatible, the demand is expected to grow for methyl soyate in the market.
Market Snapshot:
|Market Revenue
|USD 162.5 Mn in 2022
|Estimated Value
|USD 291.3 Mn by 2031
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|6.7%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|150 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Application and End-use
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Format
|Electronic (PDF) + Excel
Workplace safety and health are one of the most important aspects of modern workplaces. The use of methyl soyate as an alternative to petroleum chlorides and oxygen solvents offers several environmental and safety advantages to the market. Biobased solvents are becoming more appealing as concerns regarding the use of chemical cleaners and solvents increase.
Industrialization is continuing in both developed and developing nations, which will increase demand for methyl soyate. A new marketing channel is reaching out to lubricity enhancers containing methyl soyate biodiesel as after-market products to the market. The number of companies offering multiple formulations of methyl soyate has increased in recent years, opening up new opportunities for companies.
Biofuels such as biodiesel, which can be a leading source of energy in the United States, represent an opportunity to replace petroleum products in the market. The thermal properties of biodiesel make it a superior alternative to conventional diesel engines. It is used to reduce unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and particulates while eliminating sulfate components. As a result, biodiesel is a target market for cities and government fleets subject to new federal clean air requirements.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Methyl Soyate Market: Growth Drivers
Global Methyl Soyate Market: Regional Landscape
Global Methyl Soyate Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players in the global methyl soyate market are BASF SE, Stepan Company, Cargill, Krishi Oils Ltd., Exen Chem, Kedia Organic Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Camco Chemical Co., Florida Chemical Company, Vertec BioSolvents, Unicon Fibro Chemicals Pvt.Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland, and Bunge.
Global Methyl Soyate Market: Segmentation
Application
End-use Industry
Regions
