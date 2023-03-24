Norsk Hydro: Martine Rambøl Hagen new Head of Investor Relations in Hydro

/EIN News/ -- Martine Rambøl Hagen has been appointed Head of Investor Relations in Norsk Hydro ASA effective May 1, 2023. She will be responsible for Hydro’s contact with investors and financial markets.



Rambøl Hagen comes from the role of Investor Relations Manager, a position she has held since September last year. She joined Hydro in 2015 and has held several positions in Aluminium Metal as Head of Performance and Controlling, and as a controller and analyst within Finance and Technology. She holds a master’s degree in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

She will report to Executive Vice President and CFO, Pål Kildemo.

Rambøl Hagen succeeds Line Haugetraa, who will take on a position as M&A Director, heading Group Mergers and Acquisitions at DNV.

