WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to create 350.12 (4) (bg) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: modifying administrative rules related to supplemental aid for snowmobile trail maintenance and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab130
You just read:
AB130 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2023-03-24
