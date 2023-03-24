Submit Release
AB127 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-03-24

WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 125.25 (3), 125.26 (3), 125.272, 125.51 (2) (c), 125.51 (3) (d) and 125.51 (6); to amend 125.02 (20), 125.26 (2u), 125.26 (2v) (a), 125.26 (2w), 125.26 (2x), 125.51 (3) (bu), 125.51 (3) (bv) 1., 125.51 (3) (bw), 125.51 (3) (bx) and 139.25 (9); and to create 125.02 (20k), 125.07 (1) (b) 7., 125.07 (2) (c), 125.10 (6), 125.20, 125.272 (2) and (3), 125.51 (6) (b) and (c) and 139.11 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: the face-to-face requirement for retail sales of alcohol beverages and remote orders for the sale of alcohol beverages to be delivered or picked up on retail licensed premises. (FE)

