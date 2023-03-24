Minister of state will promote B.C. mass timber during U.S. visit

CANADA, March 24 - To attract investment and showcase B.C. mass timber to a global audience, Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade, will lead a trade mission to the United States and attend the International Mass Timber Conference.

“B.C. is a world leader in mass-timber manufacturing, design and construction, and we want everyone to know how our businesses can help build with more value, and fewer emissions,” Brar said. “That’s why I’m bringing our Mass Timber Action Plan on the road to a global event to attract investment and build international partnerships that support our work to build a clean and innovative economy that benefits all British Columbians.”

Starting Monday, March 27, 2023, Brar will travel to Portland, Ore., to attend the seventh-annual International Mass Timber Conference, the largest gathering of mass-timber experts in the world.

“The International Mass Timber Conference is a great opportunity for showcasing B.C.'s leading mass-timber industry while connecting with stakeholders and strengthening partnerships on a global level,” said Brian Hawrysh, CEO of BC Wood. “I want to thank Minister Brar and the rest of government for their ongoing support of the mass-timber sector in B.C.”

During the trade mission, Brar will meet industry leaders, investors and government officials to showcase B.C.’s mass-timber industry, attract foreign direct investment, and build on existing relationships, including the Pacific Coast Collaborative and the Pacific Northwest Economic Region.

Mass-timber construction plays an important role in advancing CleanBC climate goals by providing a smaller carbon footprint that lasts throughout the life of the building, compared to using concrete.

Brar’s trade mission to Portland will support the goals of B.C.’s Mass Timber Action Plan, which maps the way to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, boosting B.C.’s value-added forest economy, creating a future workforce that is more inclusive, resilient and adaptable, and creating economic opportunities for people in every part of the province.

The Mass Timber Action Plan is a key part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, which is moving B.C. forward by tackling the challenges of today, while growing an economy that works for everyone.

The plan builds on B.C.’s strong economic recovery and works to address two long-standing challenges – inequality and climate change – by closing the skills gap, building resilient communities, and helping businesses and people transition to clean-energy solutions.

Learn More:

For more information about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/

To read the Mass Timber Action Plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/business/construction-industry/bc_masstimber_action_plan_2022.pdf

