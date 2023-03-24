CJ Daly does it again with new release of Book V in "The Academy Saga" series - Awaken After Mourning Meet CJ Daly, author of "The Academy Saga" series Book 5 in "The Academy Saga" series by Author CJ Daly has fans falling hard!

Someone will finally be pushed beyond their breaking point… And the thirst for revenge is subverted by old rivalries and savage jealousy.

CJ Daly is one of the greatest novelists of all time! Book 5 is yet another brilliant addition to her series! I cannot wait to continue the journey!” — Amazon Reader