CJ Daly does it again with new release of Book V in The Academy Saga series, "Awaken After Mourning"

About The Book
Someone will finally be pushed beyond their breaking point…
While The Academy is trying to recover from the shock of their favorite gifted’s awful demise, the family is falling apart. Andrew self-sabotages. Kate is buried in grief, and Ranger buries himself in work. Desperate to make amends for the sins of his father, he calls in some much-needed help, and an unexpected, secret alliance forms. But the new bond isn’t strong enough to overcome old wounds. And the thirst for revenge—that was on the horizon for those who have been hurt most by The Academy—is subverted by old rivalries and savage jealousy.
Resolving to keep his head down, Pete finds himself entangled with his dark past and the girl who broke his heart. His ongoing disdain for The Academy, and affection for Kate, might put his future in jeopardy, once again.
Praise for "The Academy Saga: Awaken After Mourning"
“CJ Daly is one of the greatest novelists of all time! I won't give away any spoiler alerts, but the way she interweaves the complicated and emotional relationship between Kate, Ranger, and Pete is nothing short of genius! You will love, hate, scream, cry, and downright have a melt down over their tumultuous triangle! Not to mention the intrigue of the Academy, which totally sucks you in and leaves you wondering exactly what the secretive agency is really all about! Good? Evil? I can't say, but I probably spend way too much time trying to figure it out! Book 5 is yet another brilliant addition to her series! I cannot wait to continue the journey!”
“I spent the entire weekend staying up late into the night to finish book 5. I swear I cry ugly tears at some points in each book, but I rubbed my chest in ache reading this last chapter. The triangle of love, hate, lust, and heartache is no joke. I think that has to do with how much good can outweigh the bad when it comes to love? I guess my emotions are still all mixed up and I'm glad there is more to this story because this epic tale of love, loss, and heartbreak is definitely not near the end of its journey.”
