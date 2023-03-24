Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Is Projected to Reach $93.5 Million by 2031 By AMR

The global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market size is projected to reach $93.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hepatitis E diagnostic tests are medical tests used to diagnose Hepatitis E, a viral infection that affects the liver. The top market players' sales and distribution of hepatitis E diagnostic test kits make up the majority of the hepatitis E diagnostic test market. The hepatitis E virus (hepevirus), which causes liver inflammation, is the illness that results in hepatitis E. This virus causes nausea and jaundice as well as acute hepatitis in healthy individuals and chronic hepatitis in immunocompromised individuals. Furthermore, undiagnosed and ignored chronic hepatitis can result in serious conditions like cirrhosis and liver cancer. The global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market size was valued at $61.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $93.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

World Health Organization states that around 30% (15–45%) of infected people clear the infection within 6 months of occurrence without any treatment. The remaining 70% of people may develop chronic infection, having the risk of cirrhosis ranging from 15% to 30% within 20 years. Thus, the need for early diagnosis and treatment of the condition is necessary, which further rises the demand for hepatitis E diagnostic test kits, and propels the hepatitis E diagnostic tests market growth.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

MP Biomedicals LLP,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Altona Diagnostics,

PerkinElmer, Inc,

Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l,

Primerdesign Ltd,

Mikrogen GmbH,

Fortress Diagnostics,

ELITechGroup,

Beijing Wantai Biolog Pha Ent Co Ltd

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market research to identify potential Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

There are several diagnostic tests available to detect Hepatitis E, including:

1. Blood tests: Blood tests can be used to detect antibodies to Hepatitis E virus (anti-HEV) or viral RNA (HEV RNA) in the blood. These tests can be used to confirm an acute or past infection with Hepatitis E.

2. Stool tests: Stool tests can be used to detect viral RNA in the stool. This test is particularly useful in diagnosing acute infections.

3. Liver function tests: Liver function tests measure the levels of various enzymes in the blood that indicate liver damage or inflammation. These tests can help diagnose Hepatitis E and monitor liver function during treatment.

4. Imaging tests: Imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT scan, or MRI may be used to examine the liver and detect any abnormalities or damage caused by Hepatitis E.

It is important to consult a healthcare professional if you suspect you have Hepatitis E or any other liver disease. The healthcare professional will perform the necessary tests and determine the appropriate course of treatment.

