Traffic pattern changes on Iowa 27/Iowa 58 from U.S. 20 through Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls begin on Monday, April 3

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – March 24, 2023 – If you are driving in Cedar Falls you need to be aware of a construction project on Iowa 27/Iowa 58 from U.S. 20 through Ridgeway Avenue that may slow down your trip. Construction on the first year of the project begins on Monday, April 3 until late November, weather permitting.

Drivers will be placed in a head-to-head traffic pattern to keep traffic moving on both Iowa 27/Iowa 58 and Ridgeway Avenue as crews work in stages to install box culverts and storm sewers, replace concrete pavement, and install signals and lights. A marked detour route using Hudson Road and Viking Road will help drivers get around closed ramps, but drivers should expect delays and may wish to consider alternate routes. Changeable messages signs will let drivers know about road closures and traffic pattern changes in the area.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us