Bolt Data Receives High Praise from Employees and Proudly Earns its First Great Place to Work Certification

The Great Place to Work certification is awarded to companies that create an outstanding employee experience based on real employee feedback and independent analysis.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data, a Salesforce implementation partner and technology solution provider that develops tailored solutions for enterprise organizations is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time in company history.

The prestigious Great Place to Work certification is unlike any other as it's based on real-time feedback from employees that recognizes employers who create an outstanding workplace culture and experience.

"We're building something special at Bolt Data and the success we create for our clients starts with a strong workplace," said Rob Meredith, CEO at Bolt Data. "Receiving this recognition validates that we're doing the right thing and empowers us to continue to go above and beyond to create an environment where our employees feel welcomed, motivated, and happy to be part of our team."

In the last year, Bolt Data has made significant efforts to prioritize the well-being of its employees, the community, and the environment:

Employee well-being: Bolt Data provides remote, flexible work hours, flexible paid time off, comprehensive, employer-paid insurance plans, and more.

Community involvement: Giving back to the communities where its employees reside is important. To do this, the company formed the employee-led initiative Bolt Data Better Together which organizes team events, volunteer programs, fundraisers, and donations.

Environmental Commitment: Bolt Data is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices. In fact, its software, Bolt Data Connect, is designed to help companies reduce their carbon footprint, emissions, and waste by understanding how to use their equipment efficiently.

"Our employees have always been and will continue to be our top priority," added Meredith. "We want to thank our team for participating in the survey, providing their honest feedback, and playing a critical role in helping us earn this certification."

About Bolt Data

Bolt Data is a leading Salesforce implementation partner and technology solution provider that develops bespoke solutions for enterprise organizations to help them accomplish more through the power of AI, IoT and service implementations on the Salesforce platform. With over ten years of specialized service industry experience, Bolt Data's proven field service solutions have transformed service organizations around the world by helping them service smarter. Visit bolt-data.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

