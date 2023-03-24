Submit Release
DecisionPoint Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on March 29, 2023

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. DPSI, a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions, will report financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, on March 29, 2023, before the market opens.

DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 29, 2023. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:
Date: March 29, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Call me™: Click Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event (Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time).
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606515&tp_key=37450f0c29

Replay Information:
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13737455
Replay Start: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:59 PM ET

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that deliver improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005262/en/

