Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Report 2023: Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) will Increase from $221.7 Billion in 2022 to Reach $319.0 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
B2C Ecommerce market in Japan is expected to grow by 8.49% on annual basis to reach US$240.6 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Japan promises to be attractive.
The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.31% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$221.7 billion in 2022 to reach US$319.0 billion by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Japan. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.
It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Japan.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.
In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Japan.
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Japan Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Japan Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Japan Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
Japan User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Japan B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
