Watermark Laguna Niguel Invites Local Residents to Experience Premier Senior Living Destination In Orange County

The new community offers Assisted Living and Memory Care: set to open in Summer 2023.
— Kimberly Melendez, Sales Director of Watermark Laguna Niguel
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, US, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson-based Watermark Retirement Communities and Alliance Residential Company announced today that Watermark Laguna Niguel, a new community offering Assisted Living and Memory Care, is opening their leasing office and inviting Orange County residents to experience a new modern benchmark in senior living.
“Watermark Laguna Niguel will bring an extraordinary community for older adults in Orange County and beyond. Our residences graciously balance upscale living with the small-town vibe that’s a hallmark of life in Laguna Niguel,” said David Barnes, President and CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities. “We look forward to providing a community where members enjoy a vibrant lifestyle with ready access to best-in-class care.”
Watermark Laguna Niguel, debuting in summer 2023, will bring together intentional design that captures the SoCal spirit and innovative programs in an intimate, luxurious setting. Strengthened by a deep sense of community, the vibrant senior living community will promote well-being with comfortable residences, unsurpassed care for Assisted Living and Memory Care, curated wellness programs, fresh California cuisine, and more.
“For more than 30 years Watermark has been transforming what senior living can be, and I’m excited to bring our expertise to Laguna Niguel,” said Kimberly Melendez, Sales Director. “We believe every individual deserves a life filled with purpose, possibility, and joy, and Watermark Laguna Niguel provides that, helping our community thrive where they live.”
Watermark Laguna Niguel will feature Watermark’s signature programs, while also offering luxurious amenities, and integrative wellness programs based on Watermark’s partnerships with premier universities, colleges of medicine and local nonprofits. The dining will also feature Watermark’s groundbreaking signature program Gourmet Bites Cuisine, serving protein-packed, nutritionally balanced meals served as bite-sized hors d’oeuvres, enhancing independence and bringing back the joy of dining without needing assistance or utensils.
About Watermark Laguna Niguel
Watermark Laguna Niguel brings modern senior living to Orange County, balancing upscale living with a small-town feel that is characteristic of life in Laguna Niguel. The community offers exceptional Assisted Living and Memory Care residences in a service and amenity-rich upscale environment including 24/7 concierge and associate support, a full-service salon, gourmet dining options and Watermark’s groundbreaking signature programs, including Gourmet Bites Cuisine, Watermark University and Extraordinary Outings. For further information visit Watermark Laguna Niguel.
About Watermark Retirement Communities®
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation’s 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.
Alexander Petti
Take On Communications
+1 201-978-4882
Alexander@takeoncommunications.com
