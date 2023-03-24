Oncology Information Systems Market Upbeat with Burgeoning Cancer Research, Reports Fairfield Market Research

Surgery Oncology Likely to Remain the Leading Segment

/EIN News/ -- London, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As oncology information systems are used by oncologists, radiation therapists, as well as other medical professionals to streamline departmental, administrative, and clinical workflows with the aim of improving patient management/care, respective governing authorities and industry players continue to place great emphasis on innovation development. These factors are expected to continue to augment the global oncology information systems market in the future.

“Over the last decade, while there has been a steady progression of healthcare IT, there has also been a greater need for the ongoing implementation of technological advancements in existing methodologies to achieve better patient care and outcome. Higher investments by public-private entities have led to a greater number of R&D initiatives being undertaken in the world of cancer research,” states the analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

The company’s upcoming study on the global oncology information systems industry intends to track the growth of market over the next few years. The initial research findings suggest an alarming rate of increase in the prevalence of cancers. Investments in cancer diagnosis and treatment research have thus been on an uptrend, in turn favoring the market expansion.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Oncology Information Systems Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/oncology-information-systems-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The global oncology information systems market has been segmented as follows – By Product & Services, Application, End User, and Region. Based on the ‘Product & Services’ market segmentation, the ‘Software’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the growing need to manage surging oncology care costs and to improve efficiency by reducing medical errors.

With respect to the ‘Application’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Surgery Oncology’ sub-segment is projected to account for the majority share of this market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing complexity of surgical treatments for solid malignancies. Concerning the ‘End User’ sub-segmentation of this market, the ‘Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers’ segment is expected to be a frontrunner in this market due to the increasing adoption of OIS at these facilities due to the large amount of data generated during the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America is slated to account for the majority share of the global oncology information systems market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors such as accessibility to innovative healthcare infrastructure, a high cancer incidence rate, booming geriatric populations, and favourable government initiatives. However, Asia Pacific is expected to index the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to elements such as a greater awareness of cancer programs among individuals, better access to sophisticated technology, higher spending by respective governments toward innovation, and an ever-growing patient pool in this region.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/oncology-information-systems-market/request-customization

Key Players in the Oncology Information Systems Market

Apart from Elekta AB, Accuray Inc., Varian Medical Systems, RaySearch Laboratories, and Cerner Corp., this report will also cover other prominent players in the oncology information systems market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include BrainLab, Philips Healthcare, Prowess Inc., DOSIsoft S.A. (Stand Alone), ViewRay Inc., MIM Software and Flatiron, McKesson Corporation, and Siemens Medical Solutions Inc.

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Oncology Information Systems Market

Oncology Information Systems Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2019 - 2022

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/oncology-information-systems-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk