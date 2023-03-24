Date: March 24, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas added 58,200 positions in February 2023, leading the nation in jobs added over the month. In February, the state reached 13,831,900 total nonfarm jobs. February also marks two full years of uninterrupted monthly job growth in Texas. Since February 2022, 611,400 jobs have been added in Texas. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.0 percent. However, the civilian labor force increased by 64,800 people which marked the largest monthly increase since September 2020.

“The past 24 months of uninterrupted job growth show the strength of the Texas economy and ongoing economic opportunities for Texans,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “To sustain this growth, TWC supports initiatives to develop a skilled workforce to match employer needs and provide Texans with the skills necessary to succeed.”

Professional and Business Services led job growth in February with 30,300 positions added, followed by Private Education and Health Services, which grew by 12,500 jobs. Trade, Transportation and Utilities employment added 5,800 jobs over the month.

“The extraordinary job growth we’ve seen over the past year shows Texas is booming and continues to be the best state for business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Our office is here to support Texas employers, large and small, as they grow and expand their operations utilizing resources including the Texas Conference for Employers, which helps businesses stay up-to-date on all things employer related.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.0 percent in February, followed by Amarillo at 3.5 percent, then Austin-Round Rock at 3.7 percent.

“If you’re looking to begin a new career or improve your current employment, TWC is a resource for training and upskilling,” observed TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “The continued addition of new jobs in February creates opportunities to be part of the great workforce in Texas.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for March is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 166,178.0 159,713.0 6,465.0 3.9 165,070.0 158,692.0 6,378.0 3.9 163,725.0 156,942.0 6,782.0 4.1 Texas 15,046.6 14,369.4 677.3 4.5 14,877.6 14,254.8 622.8 4.2 14,613.8 13,979.1 634.7 4.3 Abilene 82.7 79.3 3.4 4.1 82.3 79.0 3.3 4.1 81.0 77.9 3.1 3.8 Amarillo 138.7 133.8 4.9 3.5 137.3 132.9 4.4 3.2 136.7 132.0 4.6 3.4 Austin-Round Rock 1,428.4 1,375.6 52.8 3.7 1,417.9 1,371.4 46.4 3.3 1,378.0 1,333.6 44.4 3.2 Beaumont-Port Arthur 170.0 158.9 11.1 6.5 169.0 157.8 11.2 6.6 166.7 155.5 11.2 6.7 Brownsville-Harlingen 181.6 170.1 11.5 6.3 180.3 169.3 11.0 6.1 177.6 166.2 11.3 6.4 College Station-Bryan 151.6 145.9 5.7 3.8 147.4 142.2 5.2 3.5 147.1 142.1 5.0 3.4 Corpus Christi 205.4 194.9 10.6 5.1 202.6 192.5 10.1 5.0 203.9 192.5 11.4 5.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,386.7 4,206.1 180.7 4.1 4,342.9 4,179.4 163.5 3.8 4,221.1 4,057.3 163.7 3.9 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,974.3 2,852.1 122.2 4.1 2,943.1 2,832.7 110.4 3.7 2,858.4 2,748.9 109.5 3.8 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,412.5 1,354.0 58.5 4.1 1,399.9 1,346.7 53.2 3.8 1,362.7 1,308.5 54.2 4.0 El Paso 380.4 361.2 19.2 5.1 378.2 361.0 17.1 4.5 373.4 355.7 17.7 4.7 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,595.7 3,424.2 171.5 4.8 3,551.2 3,391.6 159.5 4.5 3,496.1 3,331.0 165.1 4.7 Killeen-Temple 188.2 178.2 10.0 5.3 186.0 176.8 9.2 4.9 183.9 175.0 8.9 4.8 Laredo 119.6 113.8 5.8 4.9 118.5 113.2 5.3 4.5 117.3 111.6 5.7 4.9 Longview 99.2 94.5 4.8 4.8 98.4 94.0 4.4 4.5 97.4 92.8 4.6 4.8 Lubbock 172.3 165.6 6.7 3.9 170.1 164.0 6.1 3.6 170.6 164.4 6.2 3.6 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 382.7 356.6 26.1 6.8 380.2 353.3 26.9 7.1 373.0 346.2 26.7 7.2 Midland 114.5 111.1 3.4 3.0 113.6 110.5 3.1 2.7 106.5 102.6 3.8 3.6 Odessa 86.4 83.0 3.4 3.9 85.7 82.6 3.1 3.7 82.5 78.6 4.0 4.8 San Angelo 57.9 55.5 2.3 4.0 57.2 55.1 2.1 3.6 56.7 54.5 2.2 3.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,286.3 1,231.3 54.9 4.3 1,268.5 1,218.8 49.7 3.9 1,250.8 1,200.4 50.4 4.0 Sherman-Denison 67.8 64.8 3.0 4.4 67.1 64.4 2.7 4.1 65.2 62.5 2.7 4.1 Texarkana 62.7 60.0 2.7 4.4 62.3 59.5 2.8 4.5 62.6 59.5 3.1 5.0 Tyler 113.7 108.8 4.9 4.3 112.6 108.2 4.5 4.0 111.8 107.2 4.6 4.1 Victoria 45.1 43.0 2.1 4.7 44.7 42.8 1.9 4.3 44.8 42.6 2.2 4.9 Waco 137.9 131.7 6.2 4.5 136.2 130.5 5.7 4.2 134.4 129.1 5.3 3.9 Wichita Falls 65.4 62.5 2.9 4.5 64.7 62.0 2.7 4.1 64.5 61.7 2.8 4.3

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Feb 2023* Jan 2023 Feb 2022 Jan '23 to Feb '23 Feb '22 to Feb '23 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,831,900 13,773,700 13,220,500 58,200 0.4 611,400 4.6 Total Private 11,803,800 11,750,200 11,243,700 53,600 0.5 560,100 5.0 Goods Producing 1,962,100 1,966,600 1,862,700 -4,500 -0.2 99,400 5.3 Mining and Logging 212,000 213,700 192,100 -1,700 -0.8 19,900 10.4 Construction 802,100 799,500 764,200 2,600 0.3 37,900 5.0 Manufacturing 948,000 953,400 906,400 -5,400 -0.6 41,600 4.6 Service Providing 11,869,800 11,807,100 11,357,800 62,700 0.5 512,000 4.5 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,758,000 2,752,200 2,687,800 5,800 0.2 70,200 2.6 Information 239,700 238,500 221,800 1,200 0.5 17,900 8.1 Financial Activities 907,100 905,100 863,400 2,000 0.2 43,700 5.1 Professional and Business Services 2,139,300 2,109,000 2,022,200 30,300 1.4 117,100 5.8 Private Education and Health Services 1,865,600 1,853,100 1,770,400 12,500 0.7 95,200 5.4 Leisure and Hospitality 1,465,000 1,460,700 1,377,500 4,300 0.3 87,500 6.4 Other Services 467,000 465,000 437,900 2,000 0.4 29,100 6.6 Government 2,028,100 2,023,500 1,976,800 4,600 0.2 51,300 2.6

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.