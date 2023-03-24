Dominican University New York To Host Panel Discussion March 29 on the Role of Information Technology in Public Health

Dominican University New York and the Palisades Institute are hosting an important health care panel discussion that will take an in-depth look at the ways in which information technology impacts key public health issues and emergency response
Lisa Lewis, Deputy National Coordinator for Operations and the Chief Operating Officer at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC)
Dominican University New York located in Orangeburg New York
Experts will share insights on how information technology is shaping public health issues and emergency response in the post-COVID landscape.
Attendees will hear from thought leaders on navigating today’s public health challenges and insights into the IT developments that can help to solve complex healthcare and emergency response issues. ”
— Carrie Boericke
BLAUVELT, NEW YORK, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominican University New York and the Palisades Institute are hosting an important health care panel discussion that will take an in-depth look at the ways in which information technology impacts key public health issues and emergency response in Rockland County. Panelists will discuss developments in public health informatics and how the emerging field is shaping emergency response to public health concerns.
The event will take place on March 29, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in the Holt Room at the Hennessy Center on the campus of Dominican University, 495 Western Highway, Blauvelt, NY.
Panelists include:
-Lisa Lewis, Deputy National Coordinator for Operations and the Chief Operating Officer at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC)
-Nilanjan Chakravorty, CIO EmpiRx Health
-Timothy Egan, Executive Director Rockland Paramedics Services
-Patricia Kivlehan, Nurse Practitioner Good Samaritan Hospital, Dominican University
Attendees will hear from these thought leaders on navigating the landscape of today’s public health challenges and insights into the exciting IT developments that can help to solve complex healthcare and emergency response issues.
Dominican University is at the forefront of this intersection, having recently launched a new Public Health Informatics and Technology (PHIT) undergraduate and post-baccalaureate certificate program funded by a Workforce Development grant from the ONC. Students, first responders, and healthcare IT professionals can learn valuable skills focusing on the science of using data, information, and knowledge to improve human health and the delivery of healthcare services.
This event on March 29th includes opening remarks from Lisa Lewis of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, as well as the panel discussion. Light refreshments will be served. Open to healthcare professionals, technology and data professionals, first responders, students and the media. Please RSVP to Carrie Boericke, carrie.boericke@duny.edu
ABOUT DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY NEW YORK
Founded in 1952 by the Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt, the University began as a two-year college for religious women to become educators. Over the years, the campus expanded to accommodate a growing enrollment and to welcome resident students. Dominican has been named both a College of Distinction and a Catholic College of Distinction. On the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges List, Dominican was ranked #21 out of Regional Universities North for social mobility. It is also designated a Hispanic Serving Institution and was recognized as Military Friendly. In May of 2022, Dominican College was elevated to the status of a university, becoming the first university in Rockland County. More information can be found here. https://www.duny.edu/
# # #
Risa B. Hoag
GMG Public Relations, Inc.
+1 8456273000
risa@gmgpr.com
You just read:
Dominican University New York To Host Panel Discussion March 29 on the Role of Information Technology in Public Health
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Risa B. Hoag
GMG Public Relations, Inc.
+1 8456273000
risa@gmgpr.com