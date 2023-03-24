Region 8 Office of Public Health, community partners to host health fair and block party March 25 in Jonesboro

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Region 8 Office of Public Health (Northeast Louisiana) and community partners will host a Spring into Health Community Health Fair and Block Party in downtown Jonesboro from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

The event is free to attend. Community members will have the opportunity to learn how to better care for your mental, physical, emotional and financial well-being, including mental health assessments, immunizations, yoga and financial literacy education. Other offerings include live music and line dancing, kid zones, an inclusive play area, food trucks and a gaming truck.

Partners for this event are the Town of Jonesboro, Pine Belt Multi-Purpose CAA, Inc., Jonesboro State Bank, and Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

For more information, email Region 8 Health Disparities Social Worker Shirah Tolliver at shirah.tolliver@la.gov.