Momcozy's Kneading Lactation Massager Tops New Release Charts on Amazon's Breast Pump Accessories

Maternity brand and top seller of wearable breast pumps in North America, Momcozy, is making waves with the early success of its Momcozy 3-in-1 Kneading Lactation Massager . Since its launch on February 1st, the massager has quickly become the #1 seller for new releases in the 'breast pump accessory' category on Amazon, while also earning an 'Amazon's Choice' product listing.



#1 new release in ‘Breast Pump Accessories’ | ‘Amazon Choice’ product listing (Source: Amazon)

The product's versatile design incorporates three user modes (heat, vibrate and massage) and ergonomic principles to create an effective and comfortable solution for common lactation challenges, such as clogged ducts, engorgement, and general soreness and difficulties expressing milk.





Momcozy's Lactation Massager makes life easier for working moms (Source: Momcozy)

Many mothers have already expressed their happiness with how the massager has improved their breastfeeding and pumping experience in various ways.

Moms have raved about the massager's massage function, expressing that it not only eases discomfort caused by breastfeeding and latching difficulties, but also helps them relax and unwind.

Others have praised its warming function, which provides a comforting relief, especially during cold weather, specifically from the unpleasantness of cold flanges while pumping.

Furthermore, some have shown appreciation for its convenience, stating how the massager has been a lifesaver at work, providing relief quickly and discreetly.

"From a mom's third trimester through the end of her nursing period, breast pain and discomfort can be a real strain on her physical and mental health.” Said Ella, a representative at Momcozy. “We’re happy that moms are choosing our Kneading Lactation Massager to help, and we hope to continue bringing that much-needed comfort and relief to many more new and expectant mothers moving forward.”

The Kneading Lactation Massager is available on both Momcozy’s website and Amazon for $44.99.

About Momcozy:

Momcozy strives to be the best companion for moms through pregnancy and early motherhood. An ideal choice for Gen Z and millennial moms, Momcozy offers a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing and textile, FMCG, security, and more to make pregnancy and early motherhood a more comfortable and convenient experience.

Among Momcozy’s products, its wearable breast pump is the best-selling electric breast pump in North America. Several of its popular and classic products including its nursing bras have been recognized as online bestsellers, years since its launch. Momcozy has always put moms on top.

Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, relaxed, and more comfortable experience to moms globally, from pregnancy to early motherhood.

