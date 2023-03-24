Public Notice for Participation and Comments on the North Carolina Application for Grant Award Under Part B of the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act as Amended in 2004 for Federal Fiscal Year 2023

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,423 in the last 365 days.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is making available its annual State Application for receiving grant award under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) as amended in 2004. The proposed application will be available for public review March 20, 2023 – May 17, 2023. Comments will be accepted March 21, 2023 – April 23, 2023.
A copy of the State Application will be available on the NCDPI website at: NC IDEA Part B Application FFY23 under Hot Topics. Also, each Public-School Unit will receive a copy of the State Application for public review. Interested citizens may submit comments via e-mail to IDEAGrant@dpi.nc.gov or mail to: NCDPI, Office of Exceptional Children, ATTN: Matt Hoskins or Nicole Sinclair/ 6356 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-6356.