New Book Sheds Light on Private Lending Secrets for Best Return on Passive Investments

“Be the Bank” offers exclusive information about the beneficial immediacy of private lending in the real estate sector
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To underscore the recent plight of failing banks, author Steven VanCauwenbergh has released “Be the Bank: How to Put Your Money to Work in Real Estate,” a book that gives people privileged information on how to be a private lender.
VanCauwenbergh shares his experience and lucrative skills in the real estate sector for investor success. Stories from all across the United States reveal how being a private lender is much easier than either flipping houses or being a landlord having to manage investment properties.
“I have been investing in real estate for more than 20 years and have not ever come across a book that clearly sheds light on private lending for people seeking a return on their money,” said VanCauwenbergh. “I will show you how simple it is to be a passive investor by giving you an introduction to the concepts and benefits of private lending in the real estate space.”
Readers will quickly gain knowledge about how private lending allows a speedy turnaround on their investments, with examples of real-life stories from ordinary people doing extraordinary things. In addition, the author shares behind-closed-doors secrets of real estate investing, especially relevant today when retirement accounts are on the line in a volatile investing era.
VanCauwenbergh decided to release his book now, just as the next round of global banks are failing and need to be rescued.
“Returns are much higher when you can privately lend money and it is so much less complicated or stressful than being a house flipper or investment property owner and landlord.” ‘Be the Bank” lays out the details and processes of the power of real estate investing, looking at appreciation, diversification and allowing the other investors to do the heavy lifting. The book is a quick read that provides easy steps to help decide whether private lending is for you and if this is a good choice for your portfolio,” he added.
VanCauwenbergh is a multi-millionaire entrepreneur and founder of the Savvy brand. He reached financial freedom through building and selling several businesses in the service-based industries of accounting, music, bridal and real estate investing. VanCauwenbergh is also the host of over 700+ podcasts for the modern-day entrepreneur at savvypodcast.com.
To purchase “Be the Bank: How to Put Your Money to Work in Real Estate,” visit savvyinvestors.com.
