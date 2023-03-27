First Successful Month of GO: Go Global Launches 90-Day Video Series to Unlock Your Potential

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- March 8, 2023 - In celebration of its first successful month of GO, the leading global education and training company, Go Global released a free video series to help its members unleash their full potential and achieve a goal, with the right mindset and accountability to support the journey over the 90-day period.
Following the successful pre-launch of GO, with over 30,000 members in attendance, the company’s CEO Nader Poordeljoo released a free video series to help individuals from all walks of life to discover their hidden talents and unleash their full potential.
Through the video series, participants will learn practical and effective strategies that they can implement overcoming self-limiting beliefs, increase their confidence, and achieve their personal and professional goals. The video series is designed to be accessible to anyone, regardless of their level of experience or industry, delivered through a series of engaging and motivational videos.
"We are committed to helping people reach their full potential, and we believe that this video series will help them to get into the mindset and habits of a successful leader," said Poordeljoo. "We encourage anyone who is ready to take their life to the next level to join us on this exciting journey."
The first month of GO was a success, but the voyage ahead promises to be thrilling. With the official launch scheduled in April 2023, GO is in a good position to expand and help more people realize their full potential because of its emphasis on education and personal development. This free video series is only a start of all the incredible educational resources and thought-leading teachers which GO will be bringing to its community.
The need for excellent education and personal development resources will only increase as the competitiveness and speed of the world increase, making GO an important tool for those trying to get ahead in the modern world, both personally and professionally.
About GO
GO is an educational platform that provides the best education for professional growth to empower the world. GO aims to empower individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life. GO is a one-stop access to the world’s top-notch self-development courses expertly crafted by the best motivational coaches, and the top leaders of the respective sectors.
The mission of GO is to develop future leaders by providing access to high-quality education and breaking down barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving their full potential. Unleashing the potential within individuals and communities through personalized resources and support, they strive to arm people with the knowledge and tools necessary to craft their own destiny and make a positive impact on society and the world at large.
To get more information, facts and figures about Go Global, visit goglobal.network
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.