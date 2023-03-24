Economy Storage Announces Second Month FREE Offer at Their Raleigh NC Self Storage Facility

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Economy Storage has recently announced a special offer at their Raleigh NC self storage facility. New storage customers will receive the 2nd Month free on all self storage units.

Economy Storage features 5×10, 10×10 and 10×20 and 20×20 drive up storage units conveniently located at 931 Trinity Rd. – Raleigh, NC 27607. Economy Storage self storage units are clean, well-maintained, with strong security features, including full perimeter fencing, security cameras, and coded gate access.

Conveniently located near Near NC State, Raleigh Flea Markets and WakeMed Soccer Park. Economy storage is easily reached from The Raleigh Flea Market or The N.C. State Flea Market/Fairgrounds, making it a great option for vendors who do not want to transport all their goods every week. Soccer and athletic teams using the Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Field can utilize our smaller units for team equipment. Our 20×20 business storage units can be a cost-saving option for many businesses. Whether you just need extra space for inventory or need a larger unit for construction equipment and tools, Economy Storage offers economy-priced options for your commercial storage needs.

Location is easily accessed from:

The Raleigh Flea market

WakeMed Soccer Park

North Carolina State Fair

North Carolina State University

Meredith College

Easy access to I-40 and Route NC-54

Self-Storage Facility Features:

Personal checks accepted

Drive-Up Units: Cut down on moving time and back pain by unloading right by your unit

No Move In Fees

Online Payments & Rentals: Convenient to rent or pay without leaving the comfort of your home

Roll Up Door: Our storage units feature heavy duty, rollup doors to make entry and accessibility a breeze

About Economy Storage:

Economy Storage is owned and operated by experienced ownership that have operated Economy Storage facilities in the Southeast for over 14+ years. Their principles go against the industry norms because they focus on the customer. They aim for simplicity in the leasing of a unit, at a good value with tenant-minded policies, avoiding many poor (and unnecessary) practices in the industry such as additional fees added to your bill. Learn more at: https://www.myeconomystorage.com

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/economy-storage-announces-second-month-free-offer-at-their-raleigh-nc-self-storage-facility/

Economy Storage 931 Trinity Rd Raleigh NC 27607 United States +1 919 600 1558 https://www.myeconomystorage.com/locations/raleigh-nc-27607