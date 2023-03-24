ALLIED COPPER ANNOUNCES OPTION GRANT

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (“Allied”), announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,015,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to Allied’s stock option plan. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of four years at a price of CAD$0.25 per share.

About Allied / Volt

Allied (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) is a growth-oriented, battery-metals focused exploration company. Our strategy is to acquire and develop low-cost, potentially high-growth battery metals assets that represent key inputs needed to support the global energy transition. Our commitment is to operate efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about Allied’s continue progress on its website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

