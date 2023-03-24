Governor Ivey Announces February Unemployment Rate Ties Record Low, Dropping to 2.5%

Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate is 2.5%, tying the all-time record low, down from January 2023’s rate of 2.6%, and below February 2022’s rate of 2.6%. February 2023’s rate represents 56,221 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 58,392 in January 2023 and 58,943 in February of 2022.

“Once again, we’ve hit a record low unemployment rate,” said Governor Ivey. “While it may seem like we break these records month after month, we know that even with record low unemployment, we still have a duty to provide good, quality jobs to every Alabamian who wants one. I’m proud of our economic successes and reaffirm my commitment to continue to work to make this state the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Wage and salary employment, totaling 2,133,500 in February, increased 15,900 over the month. Monthly gains were seen in the professional and business services sector (+3,800), the government sector (+3,500), the leisure and hospitality sector (+3,400), the private education and health services sector (+3,200), the manufacturing sector (+1,100), the construction sector (+700) and the information sector (+300), among others.

Wage and salary employment increased 43,900 over the year, with annual gains seen in the private education and health services sector (+8,600), the manufacturing sector (+8,200), the government sector (+7,600), the professional and business services sector (+7,300), the leisure and hospitality sector (+4,900), the other services sector (+3,600), the construction sector (+3,400), the information sector (+900) and the financial activities sector (+800), with the other services sector setting an all-time record high jobs count.

“Job growth of nearly 44,000 over the year is definitely something to be proud of,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We know that employers still have jobs that need to be filled, and we’re working to match those employers with those jobseekers. Our Career Center System has so many tools to help everyone succeed – I would definitely recommend visiting your local center if you need any assistance.”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.7%, Morgan County and Madison County at 1.9%, and St. Clair County, Marshall County, Limestone County, Elmore County, Cullman County and Blount County at 2.0%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 8.0%, Greene County at 5.5% and Dallas County at 5.1%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Madison at 1.5%, Trussville and Vestavia Hills at 1.6%, and Alabaster, Hoover and Northport at 1.7 %. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 6.5%, Prichard at 4.3% and Bessemer at 3.8%.

