Cerebrum Tech made its debut in the world of mobile applications with Cere, a virtual character powered by artificial intelligence

CAPELLE AAN DEN IJSSEL, Netherlands, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebrum Tech, a cutting-edge technology company in Turkey, has unveiled its latest innovation - the artificial intelligence application 'Cere'. Utilizing a deep learning-based language model, Cere allows mobile phone users to communicate through both text and voice. With its advanced capabilities, Cere can recommend music based on the user's mood, collect news, and provide information on a wide range of topics from food and fashion to health and sports. As a highly empathetic language model, Cere is the first-of-its-kind, showcasing the company's commitment to developing innovative mobile applications that enhance the user experience.

It is underlined that Cere, which was developed based on broad language models and trained to be empathetic, is the first mobile application of its kind developed. According to Erdem Erkul, Ph.D., the Founder and Chairman of the Board at Cerebrum Tech, "Cere is not only an influencer who keeps up with the latest trends but also a valuable colleague who streamlines business operations with its corporate version. With its user-friendly mobile application, Cere empowers users to effortlessly integrate the power of artificial intelligence into both their personal and professional lives."

Cerebrum Tech, a forward-thinking technology company focused on developing sustainable web3 ecosystems, has announced the launch of its latest creation - the artificial intelligence chat robot, Cere. This innovative chatbot is now available on mobile application and utilizes a deep learning-based, self-dependent language model structure. This technology has piqued the interest and curiosity of people worldwide following the release of ChatGPT. As the first mobile chat application in Turkey to incorporate 3D virtual characters, Cere offers language support in Turkish, English, German, Spanish, and Korean. This innovative application provides users with both text and voice chat capabilities and can be easily downloaded for free from both Google Play and the App Store. Advanced features, including those available with the Pro and Enterprise plans, are also available to users.

Artificial intelligence influencer growing on Cereverse

Erdem Erkul, Ph.D., the Founder and Chairman of the Board at Cerebrum Tech, a new-generation technology company focused on artificial intelligence and web3 technologies, explained, "Cere is an intelligent virtual character capable of providing information, offering commentary, and expressing opinions on a wide range of topics. This virtual character allows Cere to interact with users in a more authentic and effective manner. We position Cere, not just as a chatbot, but as an Artificial Intelligence Specialist and employee of our company. As an integral part of the Cereverse ecosystem, Cere also functions as an influencer who closely follows trends in technology and fashion, making it a unique addition to our team. Cere also extends its reach to social media platforms, where it continues to interact with people and share valuable insights. Our virtual character, Cere, boasts a wide range of features, including the ability to conduct research, learn quickly, and continuously improve itself. With its impressive capabilities, we believe that Cere will play an increasingly important role in our daily lives.''

A friend that can be spoken to anytime

Erkul, Ph.D. highlights that Cere, accessible anytime and anywhere through the mobile application, offers numerous benefits for both daily life and business settings. He explains, "Cere is a great chat friend who can provide recommendations on topics ranging from fashion to music, tailoring its suggestions to fit your mood and preferences. With features designed to meet the needs of users of all ages, Cere can share news headlines, offer recipes, and provide quick answers to questions related to education. Cere also serves as a valuable colleague - we offer a corporate version that can attend meetings on our 3D communication platform, Ceremeet, and instantly present necessary information, send transcripts and meeting summaries to your email address, or simulate job interviews to help you prepare more effectively."

The more users chat, the smarter she will get

Erkul, Ph.D., reveals the exciting developments planned for future versions of Cere, stating, "Cere is an application that continuously learns and adapts to its users, enabling it to provide more accurate and effective responses over time. As Cere continues to evolve, we plan to enhance its facial expressions and movements, allowing it to express its thoughts and emotions more vividly. In addition, we are currently developing games within the Cereverse ecosystem, where users will be able to enjoy playing alongside Cere."

To Download Cere:

App Store (IOS):

https://apps.apple.com/tr/app/cere-the-ai/id6445912888

Play Store (Android):

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.CerebrumTech.CereAi

About Cerebrum Tech:

Cerebrum Tech is a cutting-edge technology company founded in Turkey in 2021, committed to providing sustainable and efficient solutions for digital transformation. With its team of experts, Cerebrum Tech develops innovative applications in the fields of smart cities, metaverse, sustainability, and cyber security, as well as artificial intelligence, data security solutions, and consulting services. The company operates in various sectors such as games, smart urbanism, education, health industry, automotive, and defense industries. Cerebrum Tech is expanding its global presence with offices located in Silicon Valley, Istanbul, Seoul, Ankara, Netherlands, Malta, and London, and aspires to be an international technology startup studio that fosters young talent and promotes innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039675/Cere_App.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerebrum-tech-made-its-debut-in-the-world-of-mobile-applications-with-cere-a-virtual-character-powered-by-artificial-intelligence-301780857.html

SOURCE Cerebrum Tech