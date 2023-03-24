Music licensing platform Tribe of Noise partners with Pex to identify more licensing deals for musicians

Tribe of Noise, a leading music licensing company, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Pex, the trusted global leader in digital rights technology. This strategic partnership will enable Tribe of Noise to identify more music licensing deals for its community of independent musicians and provide them with greater exposure and digital licensing opportunities.

AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through Pex's digital rights management solution and advanced identification technology, Tribe of Noise will be able to track music usage across more than 20 digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This will enable Tribe of Noise to identify potential licensing opportunities for its artists and provide them with the necessary tools to monetize their music.

"We are excited about our partnership with Pex, which will help us identify more licensing opportunities for our musicians and provide them with greater exposure in the industry," said Hessel van Oorschot, CEO of Tribe of Noise. "Pex's technology is a game-changer for the music industry. Finding our artists' music in social media content provides value beyond just licensing. We are thrilled to be working with Pex to empower independent artists and help them succeed."

Tribe of Noise and Pex are committed to providing independent musicians with the necessary support and resources to succeed in the music industry. This partnership is a testament to their shared vision of empowering artists and enabling them to realize their full potential.

"Pex's vision is attribution for all, and that includes independent creators and artists," said Larry Mills, SVP of Sales at Pex. "Our technology is designed to identify music, even when edited and shared on social media, so that artists can receive proper attribution for their work. With proper attribution, the licensing process is simplified and artists can focus on creating great music, instead of chasing down their content or royalties. We look forward to working with Tribe of Noise to help independent musicians achieve even greater success and get the attribution they deserve."

