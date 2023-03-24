LOUIS XIII REVEALS LIMITED-EDITION RARE CASK 42.1

"CARE FOR WONDERS"

775 numbered decanters of the special edition cognac selected by Cellar Master of LOUIS XIII, Baptiste Loiseau, to be available globally.

PARIS, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- LOUIS XIII releases RARE CASK 42.1, the latest limited-edition cognac in the Rare Cask Legacy, which aims to bring the brand's unique discoveries and developments to market. RARE CASK 42.1 is LOUIS XIII's third Rare Cask limited-edition, revealing LOUIS XIII's ultimate expression to the world 10 years after the premiere of RARE CASK 42.6 in 2013, and will be available for purchase globally beginning June 2023.

In the Grande Champagne Cru of Cognac, France, fifth generation Cellar Master, Baptiste Loiseau, discovered a single tiercon containing a particularly aromatic profile in the cellars of Domaine du Grollet, the home of the LOUIS XIII Legacy. Each of LOUIS XIII's tiercons are made from French oak trees that take over 100 years to reach maturity, containing precious eaux-de-vie sourced from Grande Champagne's terroir. Kept undisturbed, the eaux-de-vie evolves as the liquid deepens with intensity and mahogany hues. This aging process gives RARE CASK 42.1 its inimitable complexity – resulting in an extremely rare effect. The exceptional cognac's aromatic profile is a distinct expression of LOUIS XIII never encountered before with an unexpected 42.1% ABV.

To complement RARE CASK 42.1's expression & rarity, the 775 limited-edition numbered decanters will be available globally, each crafted from black Baccarat crystal. This decanter requires a combination of art and savoir-faire to achieve a jewel-like black finish, hand-made by 20 master craftsmen working meticulously in unison. Each decanter's neck is then dressed in gold and rhodium finished details and finely engraved with quadrilobed patterns in reference to France's Fleur-de-lys.

RARE CASK 42.1 is the first Rare Cask edition from LOUIS XIII to be presented as a ritual set. The black crystal decanter is accompanied by a pair of glasses, each glass adorned with black quatrefoils and a serving pipette featuring a black medallion.

"While the singularity of a RARE CASK rests on the wonder of nature and the aging of eaux-de-vie, the know-how that it requires to produce is an art form, passed on from generation to generation, where each Cellar Master perpetuates the gestures of his predecessors" shares Baptiste Loiseau.

The meticulous tasting of the eaux-de-vie as they age, in the endless transmission of savoir-faire, is part of the lifelong purpose of each Cellar Master to preserve the LOUIS XIII Legacy. RARE CASK 43.8 was released in 2009 by previous Cellar Master Pierrette Trichet, and RARE CASK 42.6 in 2013 when Baptiste Loiseau and Pierrette Trichet were collaborating. For the third time in history, in an unexpected departure from the ordinary passage of time, Baptiste Loiseau uncovers RARE CASK 42.1.

"To discover Rare Cask 42.1, I listened to my instincts and favored emotion to science. I call upon my memories." remarks Loiseau.

To mark this discovery, an exclusive event in Venice, Italy will celebrate the launch of RARE CASK 42.1 - with the theme 'Care For Wonders'. A city that for hundreds of years has preserved a unique heritage, patrimony, and artistic beauty, Venice remains a source of inspiration that draws creative minds from across the world. Previous RARE CASK reveals from LOUIS XIII have taken place within the Guilin Caves, China for RARE CASK 43.8, and in Udaipur, India for RARE CASK 42.6.

"10 years have passed since the latest RARE CASK was revealed. A singular tierçon set apart for the unicity of its aromas, a true wonder reflecting the power of Nature, which sets the RARE CASK Collection apart. Today, we are thrilled to present the latest wonder RARE CASK 42.1, the result of Time and human talent caring for our Terroir. LOUIS XIII's ultimate expression." says Jean-Philippe Hecquet, CEO of the house of Rémy Martin.

In addition, RARE CASK 42.1 will be celebrated with exclusive tasting experiences in several cities around the world - including Paris, Zurich, London, Dubai, Beverly Hills, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Kuala Lumpur - as LOUIS XIII reveals this exceptional launch to clients on a global scale.

About LOUIS XIII

Since 1874, LOUIS XIII Cognac is forever reborn from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and artfully blended. Time is the raw material with which this rare spirit is crafted, its essence unwavering.

Guided by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with Nature and Terroir, strengthened by the patina of age. Each drop is a living legacy, each decanter a celebration of visionary minds and human hands that shape the future by making a mark on tomorrow, today.

Think a century ahead.

