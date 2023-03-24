Buy From A Black Woman Launches Third Black Woman Accelerator Program

Nonprofit organization Buy From A Black Woman is partnering with H&M and the NMSDC to help 15 Black Women Business Owners leverage certifications.

Buy From A Black Woman is proud to announce our third accelerator cohort of the Black Woman Accelerator Program. The program looks to help Black Women Business Owners leverage certifications and is being run in partnership with H&M and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). This year we're hosting a hybrid virtual version of our six-week Black Woman Accelerator Program, which will conclude with a grant covering the cost of 15 Black Women Business Owners to apply for their Minority Business Enterprise Certificate.

"The notable decrease in D&I outreach and personnel means that Black Women Business Owners who once worked so easily with corporate partners, may face even more barriers to renew or start these partnerships again. One of the many things that came up last year in conversations was asking if businesses in the Buy From A Black Woman Online Directory were certified," says Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.

"This year's Black Women Accelerator Program participants will have everything they need in order to apply for their MBE, without the stress of wondering if they did everything right, whether it'll be rejected and whether it is really worth the investment. We're excited to be working with H&M and to have the guidance of NMSDC. This is yet another example of what happens when you support a Black Woman Business Owner. You support a whole community," adds Nikki.

"H&M is proud to support the BFABW Black Woman Accelerator Program again in 2023," says Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Americas. "This year, we're more involved in delivering program content to equip the participating business owners in building their companies and ultimately, gaining their certification as MBEs. The certification, coupled with the knowledge gained, will open new doors to them and position them for even greater success," explains Donna.

The Black Woman Accelerator Program runs from March 23 to April 27, with a final in-person ceremony at the end of April. The participating business include:



Dirt Don't Hurt, San Diego, CA

DMC Original Art, Brooklyn, NY

Effie's Paper, Brooklyn, NY

Pieces Of Us By Us, Rockwell, TX

Mamie L. Pack Media, Saint Johns, FL

The Herbal Scoop, Narrowsburg, NY

Lizzie's All Natural Products, Winston Salem, NC

She Prints It, Stockbridge, GA

W2S Marketing, Clarkston, GA

LUVSPUN, Bakersfield, CA

Black Girl PR, Phoenix, AZ

Pure Skin Repair, Copperas Cove, TX

My Beautiful Fluff, Davenport, IA

The Pink Bakery Inc, Menomonee Falls, WI

Flyest, Lanham, MD

For more information on the accelerator program or the work we're doing to support Black Women Business Owners, visit BuyFromABlackWoman.org.

About Buy From A Black Woman

Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.

Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.

