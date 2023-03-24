Submit Release
Natuzzi S.p.A. Announces Dates For The Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Information And Conference Call

Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") will disclose its unaudited 2022 fourth quarter financial information on Wednesday April 5, 2023, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday April 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4.00 p.m. Italy time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial information.

To join the live conference call, interested persons will need to either:

i) dial-in the following number:

Toll/International: +1-412-717-9633, then passcode 39252103#;

or

ii) click on the following link:

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/3PQUFXRW48XTKQ to join via video. Participants also have option to listen via phone after registering to the link.

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday April 6, 2023, approximately 3 hours after conference end time, until Saturday May 06, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. US ET. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, or +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 13737271.

_______________________________________________________________________________

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 708 mono-brand stores and 521 galleries (included 11 concessions directly managed by the Natuzzi Group) as of September 30, 2022, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005192/en/

