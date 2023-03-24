Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,418 in the last 365 days.

UTime Announces Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited ("UTime" or the "Company") UTME, a mobile device manufacturing company committed to providing cost effective products and solutions to consumers globally and helping low-income individuals from established and emerging markets, have better access to updated mobile technology, today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

All financial figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

  • Revenue from Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") and Original Design Manufacturer ("ODM") services increased from RMB100.2 million to approximately RMB127.7 million (US$18.0 million), representing a 27.4% increase.

  • Gross profit margin increased from 8.2% to 9.9%, primarily due to an increase in sales of newly introduced, higher end models of feature phones and smart phones, and a decrease in purchase price of key raw materials.

  • Net loss reached approximately RMB15.6 million (US$2.2 million), compared to net loss of RMB9.3 million during the same period last year, representing a 67% increase. The increase in net loss was mainly due to an increase of selling expenses, R&D expenses and general and administration expenses, partially offset by an increase in gross profit.

  • The exchange rate between the RMB and US Dollar considerably affected the Company's financial results, as more than 50% of our products were sold to customers outside of mainland China. Consequently, our revenue was affected by fluctuations in the exchange rate between US dollar and RMB.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately RMB127.8 million (US$18 million), an increase of RMB26.7 million, or 26.5%, from RMB101.1 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in OEM/ODM sales orders from Mexico, which represented over 21% of our revenue.  

Cost of sales

Cost of sales for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately RMB115.2 million (US$16.2 million), an increase of RMB22.5 million, or 24.1%, from RMB92.7 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was in line with the increase in sales volume.

Gross profit for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million), representing an increase of RMB4.3 million, or 52.2%, from the gross profit of RMB8.3 million for the same period of 2021, as a result of factors discussed above.

Overall gross profit margin for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately 9.9%, or 1.67% higher, as compared to gross profit margin of 8.2% for the same period of 2021. 

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by RMB8 million, or 49%, from RMB16.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 to approximately RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2022.

General and administrative expenses consist of salary and benefits to the Company's accounting, human resources, design and executive office staff, rental expenses, property management and utilities, office supplies and other expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by RMB10.4 million, or 153.1%, from RMB15.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 to approximately RMB26.3 million (US$4 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase in R&D costs and general and administration expenses incurred in rolling out operations for the Company's new subsidiaries in Mexico and Guangxi, China.

Selling expenses increased by RMB2.5 million, or 152.5%, from RMB1.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 to approximately RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2022. Selling expenses consist of salary and benefits, business travel, shipping expenses, entertainment, market promotion and other expenses relating to the Company's sales and marketing activities. The increase of RMB2.5 million in selling expense was mainly due to an increase in cargo forwarding and warehousing expenses.

Other expenses (income), net for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was net income of RMB6.2 million (US$0.9 million), as compared to net income of RMB1.2 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in income was mainly attributed to increase in exchange gain of U.S. Dollar against RMB, partially offset by a decrease in government subsidy due to a policy change resulting in a budget deduction for government subsidies to high-tech companies.

Income Before Tax

Income tax provision (benefit) was nil and RMB0.1 for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022.

Net Income (loss)

Net loss was approximately RMB15.6 million (US$2.2 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net loss of RMB9.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of approximately 67%. The increase in net loss was mainly due to an increase of selling expenses, R&D expenses and general and administration expenses, partially offset by an increase in gross profit.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$10.5 million, compared with $10.6 million as of March 31, 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2022 as compared with RMB19.6 million for the same period of 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities for six months ended September 30, 2022 was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) as compared to net cash used in investing activities of RMB 6.6 million for the same period of 2021. Cash used in the six months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily spent to pay for property and equipment in Guangxi factory.

Net cash provided by financing activities for six months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately RMB7.0 million (US$1 million) as compared to RMB87.1 million for the same period of 2021. The cash inflow was mainly attributable to proceeds from short-term borrowings from Shenzhen Nanshan Baosheng County Bank Co., Ltd, China Resources SZITIC Trust Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Suning Bank Co., Ltd.

Exchange rate

Our reporting currency is the Renminbi. This announcement also contains translations of certain foreign currency amounts into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations of Renminbi into U.S. dollars were made at RMB7.0998 to US$1.00 for the six months ended September 30, 2022, the exchange rates set forth in the central parity of RMB against the U.S. dollar by the People's Bank of China on September 30, 2022.


UTIME LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

    As of March 31,     As of September 30,  
    2022     2022  
    RMB     RMB     USD  
Assets                  
Current Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents     66,692       74,482       10,491  
Restricted cash     500       500       70  
Accounts receivable, net     22,417       33,887       4,773  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net     65,815       83,871       11,813  
Due from related parties     1,422       606       85  
Inventories     36,071       19,043       2,682  
Total current assets     192,917       212,389       29,914  
Non-Current assets                        
Property and equipment, net     38,270       68,281       9,617  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     16,319       14,561       2,051  
Intangible assets, net     2,592       2,149       303  
Equity method investment     -       -       -  
Other non-current assets     541       526       74  
Total non-current assets     57,722       85,517       12,045  
Total Assets     250,639       297,906       41,959  
                         
Liabilities and Shareholder's equity                        
Current liabilities                        
Accounts payable     74,531       114,436       16,118  
Short-term borrowings     35,780       44,064       6,206  
Current portion of long-term borrowings     800       1,080       152  
Due to related parties     4,499       3,578       504  
Lease liability     3,360       4,712       664  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     44,148       51,435       7,245  
Income tax payables     18       18       3  
Total current liabilities     163,136       219,323       30,892  
Non-current liabilities                        
Long-term borrowings     8,020       7,410       1,044  
Deferred revenue     -       6,928       976  
Deferred tax liability     466       381       54  
Lease liability - non-current     14,549       11,438       1,611  
Total non-current liabilities     23,035       26,157       3,685  
Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Company of RMB183,641 and RMB240,994 as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively)     186,171       245,480       34,577  
Commitments and contingencies                        
                         
Shareholder's equity                        
Preferred share, par value US$0.0001; Authorized:10,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding as at As of March 31, 2022 and As of September 30, 2022, respectively                        
Ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001; Authorized:140,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 8,267,793 shares as at March 31,2022 and 8,267,793 shares as at September 30, 2022     5       5       1  
Additional paid-in capital     152,236       152,236       21,442  
Accumulated deficit     (88,277 )     (102,542 )     (14,443 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,024       4,793       673  
Total UTime Limited shareholder's equity     64,988       54,492       7,673  
Non-controlling interests     (520 )     (2,066 )     (291 )
Total shareholders' equity     64,468       52,426       7,382  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity     250,639       297,906       41,959  


UTIME LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

    Six months ended September 30,  
    2021     2022  
    RMB     RMB     USD  
                   
Net sales     101,057       127,792       17,999  
Cost of sales     92,749       115,151       16,219  
Gross profit     8,308       12,641       1,780  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling expenses     1,661       4,194       591  
General and administrative expenses     15,856       26,321       3,707  
Other expenses (income), net     (1,187 )     (6,249 )     (880 )
Total operating expenses     16,329       24,266       3,418  
Loss from operations     (8,021 )     (11,625 )     (1,638 )
Interest expenses     1,321       4,075       574  
Loss before income taxes     (9,342 )     (15,700 )     (2,212 )
Income tax expenses (benefits)     -       (85 )     (12 )
Net loss     (9,342 )     (15,615 )     (2,200 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests     -       (1,350 )     (190 )
Net loss attributable to UTime Limited     (9,342 )     (14,265 )     (2,010 )
                         
Comprehensive loss                        
Net loss     (9,342 )     (15,615 )     (2,200 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment     42       3,769       531  
Total comprehensive loss     (9,300 )     (11,846 )     (1,669 )
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest     -       (1,350 )     (190 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to UTime Limited     (9,300 )     (10,496 )     (1,479 )
                         
Loss per share attributable to UTime Limited                        
Basic and diluted     (1.14 )     (1.75 )     (0.25 )
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding                        
Basic and diluted     8,164,771       8,164,771       8,164,771  


UTIME LIMITED LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands or otherwise noted)

    Six months ended September 30,  
    2021     2022  
    RMB     RMB     USD  
                   
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net income (loss)     (9,342 )     (15,615 )     (2,200 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash used by operating activities                        
Depreciation and amortization     2,276       2,602       366  
Allowances for obsolete inventories, net     632       (230 )     (32 )
Provision for doubtful account, net     (161 )     -       -  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     6       118       17  
Impairment of an intangible asset     348       -       -  
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (331 )     (6,183 )     (871 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (943 )     (1,133 )     (160 )
Inventories     (38,601 )     17,714       2,495  
Accounts payable     36,317       (2,697 )     (380 )
Other payables and accrued liabilities     (9,781 )     (7,140 )     (1,006 )
Related parties     -       935       132  
Deferred revenue     -       6,928       976  
Other non-current assets     -       15       2  

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities		     (19,580)       (4,686 )     (661 )
                         
Investing activities:                        
Payment for property and equipment     (5,856 )     (2,057 )     (290 )
Payment for intangible assets     (777 )     (147 )     (21 )
                         
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,633)       (2,204)       (311 )
                         
Financing activities:                        
Proceeds from short-term borrowings     15,500       19,310       2,720  
Loan received from a shareholder     3,000       2,000       282  
Proceeds from long-term borrowings     9,000       -       -  
Repayment of loan from a shareholder     -       (3,000 )     (423 )
Repayment of short-term borrowings     (10,400 )     (11,026 )     (1,553 )
Repayments of long-term borrowings     (5,640 )     (330 )     (46 )
Down payment for financing services     (19,003 )     -       -  
Contribution in a subsidiary by a shareholder     6,429       -       -  
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through initial public offering     88,262       -       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     87,148       6,954       980  
                         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent and restricted cash     (844 )     7,726       1,089  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalent and restricted cash     60,091       7,790       1,097  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     9,477       67,192       9,464  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period     69,568       74,982       10,561  

You just read:

UTime Announces Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more