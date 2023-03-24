Juicy Stakes Poker Celebrate NCAA with $15,000 March Madness

Online casino pay tribute to epic basketball event

The NCAA March Madness tournament is very much up and running – and Juicy Stakes Poker have unveiled a mammoth poker event in honour of this iconic National Basketball Championship.

Since tip-off in March, we've seen the sublime, the surprising and everything in between on court, and that excitement will surely be matched by Juicy Stakes Poker's tribute, the $15,000 GTD March Madness Special.

This poker extravaganza follows the format of its inspiration – one ongoing knockout competition which kicked off on 20th March with the Round of 32, and will roll on through to its conclusion on 9th April.

As the event marches forward, the contest condenses down to the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and the Final Four – all leading up to the March Madness Final, where 40 players will try to come up clutch in a battle for the $5,000 first prize.

No one goes home empty-handed though – all competitors in the grand finale will receive a March Madness goodie bag and we'll free-throw in some exclusive Juicy Stakes Poker merch. That's what we're all here for!

So, how do you get to the Final Four? There are two possibilities – and you don't need to jump through hoops to do it. You can either play each round and win at least one to advance. Or you can skip the rounds, instead concentrating on the tables and tournaments you love. Shoot for 300 FPPs or more before the buzzer on April 8th and you'll book your ticket.

Finish in the top 10 in any one of those four tournaments and that's your invitation to the big one –

the $15K March Madness Final. 4pm Eastern on the 9th April. It's not to be missed.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Poker, said: "We're all gripped by the NCAA March Madness, so why not pay it the ultimate tribute with our very own March Madness Special.

"Round after round of top-class poker, a bracket even more unpredictable than the basketball, $15,000 guaranteed to play for and a top prize of $5,000. It's well worth taking a shot!"

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Juicy Stakes:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005239/en/