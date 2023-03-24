Island Brands USA Promotes SEAL Legacy Foundation in New NASCAR Truck Wrap to Debut on Kaz Grala's No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro This Weekend

Part of its NASCAR Xfinity Series sponsorship of Grala, Island Brands will be showcasing SEAL Legacy Foundation to raise awareness of its important mission. The March 24-26 Texas race weekend comes ahead of Island Brands' launch in the Lonestar State.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will not only thrill race fans but — thanks to Island Brands USA (islandbrandsusa.com) — will also help raise awareness for a heroic Austin-based non-profit. Island Brands' wrap of the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, being driven Saturday by 24-year-old rising star Kaz Grala, will feature the logo of SEAL Legacy Foundation (seallegacy.org), which has provided more than $20 million to help support U.S. Navy SEALs and their families.

The truck's eye-catching wrap, which also prominently features Island Coastal Lager, is part of Island Brands USA's 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series sponsorship of Grala. The action-packed NASCAR at COTA weekend in Austin — Grala also will race Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 — comes ahead of Island Brands' planned distribution expansion into the Lonestar State.

"We are proud supporters of SEAL Legacy Foundation and wanted to do our part to spread the message of its critically important mission to the millions of fans watching Kaz dominate the track this weekend," said Scott Hansen, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of the Board of Island Brands USA. "As we prepare to launch statewide distribution in Texas, seeking best-in-class distribution partners, it's a perfect time to team up with an organization like SEAL Legacy Foundation that is doing incredible work in Texas and beyond."

Added Cmdr. Mark McGinnis, Founder and Managing Director of SEAL Legacy Foundation: "We're grateful to charitable partners like Island Brands USA for letting people know about the work we do to support Gold Star spouses and children, to connect SEALs returning from combat with services they need, and to provide grants and educational scholarships to their families."

ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands USA is a lifestyle company that uses only the finest, all-natural ingredients to produce super-premium beer, flavored malt beverages, craft spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Its popular products are currently available in 12 Southeastern states, with expanding domestic and international distribution along with fleetwide service on Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, the innovative company's growing portfolio of clean, top-quality beverages caters to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company's mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned. For more information, visit islandbrandsusa.com.

ABOUT SEAL LEGACY FOUNDATION

The SEAL Legacy Foundation is dedicated to providing support to families of wounded and fallen United States Navy SEALs, educational assistance for SEALs and their families, and other charitable causes benefiting the SEAL community. Established in 2011, the SEAL Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization based in Austin, Texas. The Foundation was founded by SEALs, is run by SEALs, and supports the brave men of the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams. For more information, visit seallegacy.org.

