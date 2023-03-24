Submit Release
MillionaireMatch Reveals the Most Popular Height Among Millionaires on Dating App

Many successful, affluent people have a preference for taller men when it comes to dating and relationships. According to the recent survey among 1200 people, MillionaireMatch reveals the most swipe-right height among millionaires on the dating app.

The survey found that the most popular height for men on the app is 6 feet. Further, 45% of the women preferred men who were over 6 feet tall. Also, 25% of the women preferred men who were between 5'8" to 6 feet. Only 2% of the women surveyed prefer men who are under 5'8" tall.

When it came to women, the most commonly desired height was 5'6", as 35% of the men who participated preferred women approximately that tall. Next, 20% of the men surveyed preferred women whose height was between 5'4" to 5'6". Only 3% of men prefer women who are over 5'9".

As an exclusive millionaire dating app, MillionaireMatch provides a membership-based platform for members whose annual salary is in excess of $300,000.

The data also shows that female millionaires on MillionaireMatch tend to prefer partners who are taller than themselves, with the majority of women indicating a preference for men who are at least 5'11". Male millionaires showed a preference for women who are at least 5'3".

"A tall female looks more intelligent and independent at first sight. I prefer to swipe right on the profile of a tall woman who writes her height in her description. I will initiate contact by sending the first message to honest women who put more specific information on their profiles," said Jonathan, a male millionaire who frequents the app.

"Tall guys make me feel protected. And, we will have a genetically superior child," said Sophia, a female user of MillionaireMatch.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch invented millionaire dating and is a professional dating site where elite, wealthy people can connect and collaborate. It provides a secretive community for CEOs, entrepreneurs, pro athletes, supermodels, lawyers, investors, celebrities, and influencers.

To learn more, please visit www.MillionaireMatch.com.

