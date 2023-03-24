$50,000 March Madness in Full Swing at Everygame Poker

Take a look at what's online this month at Everygame

The NCAA March Madness is well and truly under way – and Everygame Poker have launched a monster poker tournament befitting of the iconic National Basketball Championship.

We've seen the spectacular, the shocking and everything in between on the court over the last few weeks, and that excitement is sure to spill over into Everygame Poker's tribute, the $15,000 GTD March Madness Special.

This extravagant event follows in the footsteps of its inspiration – one ongoing knockout contest which kicked off on 20th March with the Round of 32, and will roll on through to 9th April.

As the event marches on, the numbers will be whittled down to the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and the Final Four – all leading up to the March Madness Final, where 40 players will do battle and attempt to come up clutch for the first prize of $5,000.

Everyone's a winner though – all competitors in the grand finale will receive a March Madness goodie bag and exclusive Everygame Poker merch. Get that in your basket.

So, how do you get to the Final Four? There are two ways – and you don't need to jump through hoops to do it. You can either play each round and win at least one to advance. Or you can skip the rounds, instead sticking to the tables and tournaments you love. Shoot for 300 FPPs or more before April 8th and you'll book your ticket for the 'Final Four'.

Finish in the top 10 in any one of those four tournaments and that's your invitation to the big one – the $15K March Madness Final. 4pm Eastern on the 9th April.

Do. Not. Miss. It.

