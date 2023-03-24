Fragrance and Perfume Market New Highs, Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players

Fragrance and Perfume Market

Whose sales figures are expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The growth in importance of fragrance and the ever-changing fashion trends fuel the growth in demand for these products.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Fragrance and Perfume Market by Usage (Female, Male, and Unisex), by Type (Perfume, Deodorants, Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Retail Stores, Multi-Retail Stores, Online & Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in population coupled with rise in consumer expenditure on personal and beauty care products, growth in awareness about the therapeutic benefits fragrance, and innovative product push strategy by key global players are the major drivers for the global fragrance and perfume market. However, availability of counterfeit products and use of chemical ingredients with probable side-effects are expected to hamper the growth during the forecast period.

The fragrance and perfume market is based on usage, type, distribution channel, and geography. By usage, it comprises female, male, and unisex. Based on type, it is divided into perfume, deodorant, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online, and others. By geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. As per the analysis, premium fragrances continue to witness trouble to attain increased sales due to high prices, particularly for global brands, whose sales figures are expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Owing to better growth prospect in the fragrance segment, the market is witnessing new entrants, who may not be the manufacturers but sell products under their brand name and split the profit margin with manufacturer. Some of the major companies operating in the global fragrance market are Coty UK, Procter & Gamble Prestige Beaut, Loreal, LVMH, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Estee Lauder Beautiful, Kilian, Firmenich, and Symrisee.

The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Fragrance and Perfume market.

