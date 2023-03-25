Creatinine Test Market is estimated to be US$ 3892.86 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.4% - By PMI

The report “Creatinine Test Market, By Test Type, By Instruments, By Indication, By End User - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”.
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatinine Test Market is a part of the global diagnostic testing industry, which includes a range of diagnostic tests used to detect and monitor various diseases and conditions. The creatinine test market is driven by the growing prevalence of kidney-related diseases, as well as the increasing demand for diagnostic tests that can provide accurate and timely information about kidney function. The creatinine test is a common diagnostic test used to measure the level of creatinine in the blood or urine. Creatinine is a waste product that is produced by the muscles and excreted by the kidneys, and its levels can be used to evaluate kidney function. The creatinine test is a key tool in the diagnosis and management of various kidney-related conditions, such as chronic kidney disease, kidney damage, and kidney failure.
Key Highlights:
• In December of 2018, Siemens Healthineers and Healthy.io came together to form a partnership that will help increase the availability of the albumin-to-creatinine ratio test and make it easier for patients to adhere to chronic kidney disease monitoring.
Analyst View:
The creatinine test investigates the incidence of kidney disorders worldwide. Creatinine tests check the efficiency of creatinine to filter waste from the blood. The creatinine tests market is projected to expand in the coming years due to the increasing frequency of kidney diseases worldwide. People with chronic kidney disease have damaged kidneys, which can make them less effective at removing waste products from the blood than healthy kidneys.
Market drivers that are expected to faster the growth of creatinine market in the near future
As according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention in year 2017 the 30 Mn of people or 15% of the US adults were estimated to have chronic kidney disease, which supports increasing the demand of creatinine test market. Further, the leading cause of kidney failure is diabetes and high blood pressure. According to American Kidney Fund’s disease, in 2012 the primary cause for 239,837 kidney failure was diabetes and the primary cause for 159,049 kidney failure patients was high blood pressure. Therefore, increasing prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure in turn supports the growth of creatinine test market.
Further, the increasing awareness regarding the kidney disease favors the growth of creatinine test market. For instance, World kidney day a global awareness campaign conducted in March 2018 for creating the awareness regarding the kidney related disease.
Segmentation of Creatinine Test Market:
1. Creatinine Market, By Test Type
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Segment Trends
o Blood Test
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Urine Test
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
2. Creatinine Market, By Instruments, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Segment Trends
o Clinical Analyzer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Creatinine Test Strips
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Cartridge
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
3. Creatinine Market, By Indication, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Segment Trends
o Kidney Disease
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Kidney Failure
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Kidney Failure and Urinary Tract Obstruction
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
4. Creatinine Market, By End-User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
• Segment Trends
o Hospital & Clinics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Diagnostic Center
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Research Institutes
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
A. How is the creatinine test performed?
--- The creatinine test can be performed through a blood test or a urine test. In a blood test, a sample of blood is drawn from the patient and sent to a laboratory for analysis. In a urine test, the patient provides a urine sample, which is then analyzed in a laboratory.
B. What factors are driving the growth of the creatinine test market?
--- The creatinine test market is being driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of kidney-related diseases, the growing demand for accurate and timely diagnostic testing, and the development of new and innovative creatinine testing products and services.
C. What are some of the challenges facing the creatinine test market?
--- The creatinine test market may face challenges such as competition from alternative diagnostic tests and regulatory hurdles. Additionally, there may be limitations in terms of access to testing in certain areas or populations.
D. Is the creatinine test covered by insurance?
--- Many insurance providers cover the cost of the creatinine test, but coverage can vary depending on the provider and the specific plan. It is important to check with your insurance provider to determine your coverage.
E. How accurate is the creatinine test?
--- The creatinine test is generally considered to be a highly accurate and reliable diagnostic test for evaluating kidney function. However, as with any diagnostic test, there is a potential for false positives or false negatives, and results should always be interpreted in conjunction with other clinical information.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Creatinine Test Market accounted for US$ 845.1million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3892.86 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.4%. The Creatinine Test Market is segmented based on Test Type, Instrument, Indication, End-User and region.
• Based on test type, Global Creatinine Test Market is Segmented into Blood test and Urine test
• Based on instrument, Creatinine Test Market is bifurcated into Clinical Analyzer, Creatinine Test Strips and Cartridge
• Based on Indication, Creatinine Test Market is segmented into Kidney Disease, Kidney Failure and Urinary Tract Obstruction
• Based on End-User, the target market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics ,Diagnostic Center and Research Institutes
• By Region, Creatinine Test Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Creatinine Test Market
The prominent key players operating the creatinine test market include:
• Beckman Coulter
• Quest Diagnostics
• Bayer
• Merck
• Abbott
• Sonic Healthcare
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• Genoptix
• Health scope
• Charles River
• OPKO Health, Inc.
• Labco.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Similar Reports:
Diagnostic Labs Market, By Lab Type (Single/Independent Laboratories, Hospital-based Labs, Physician Office Labs, and Others), By Testing Services (Physiological Function Testing, General & Clinical Testing, Esoteric Testing, Specialized Testing, Non-invasive Prenatal Testing, COVID-19 Testing, and Others), By Disease (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Odontology, and Others), By Revenue Source (Healthcare Plan, Out-of-Pocket, Public System), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Type (Preimplantation Genetic Screening, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next Generation Sequencing, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism, Validation Biomarkers and Others), By Application (Aneuploidy, Single Gene Disorders, HLA Typing, X-Linked Disorders, and Others), By End-Users (Research Laboratories, Fertility Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here