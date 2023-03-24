Autonomous Bus Door System Market | AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Bus Type(Shuttle Bus, City Bus, Intercity Bus, Coach, and BRT Bus), Door Type (Conventional Doors, Folding Doors, Sliding Plug Doors, Coach Doors, and Inward Gliding Doors), Mechanism (Pneumatic and Electric), Level of Automation (Level 4 and Level 5), Propulsion Type (ICE, and Electric), and by Component (Hardware, Software, and Solutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. The global autonomous bus door system market size was valued at $3.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $77.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 43.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on bus type, the shuttle bus segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the intercity bus segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period.

Based on door type, the sliding plug doors segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the coach doors segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 48.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Navya.

Key Findings Of The Study :

By mechanism, the electric segment generated the highest revenue in2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period while considering the autonomous bus door system market growth.

By door type, the sliding plug door dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2019.

Latin America leads the market in the LAMEA region.

Smart cities are experiencing considerable growth across the globe. Emergence of disruptive technologies such as IoT and connected devices also lead to the development of smart transportation in smart cities. Advancement in IoT and cloud-based platforms has led to significant investment in smart cities. Several countries focus on transportation under smart cities initiative. For instance, Chinese government is working on programs for an autonomous driving revolution. Around 300 Chinese cities, which include Xinjiang and Nanjing, have introduced smart-city projects out of which 93 of the smart city projects are focused on transportation. These can potentially use the connected infrastructure to focus on building autonomous cars, self-driving buses and shared-driving models on the road. Furthermore, in September 2017, Baidu, a China-based technology company announced a $1.52 billion autonomous-driving initiative, which is called "Apollo Fund." This initiative is projected to invest in 100 autonomous driving projects till 2021. Further, global spending on smart city initiatives is expected to surpass $100 billion. Thus, development of smart cities holds a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the global autonomous bus door system market.

