Film + Philanthropy: Social Impact Film Festival to Launch in Boston

WBUR CitySpace will host the Social Impact Film Festival on Saturday April 1
Nonprofit to launch live film festival in Boston, showcases social impact entertainment and social justice causes.
We are thrilled to bring the Social Impact Film Festival to Boston. Our goal is to use the power of film to spark conversations, inspire action, and create meaningful change in our communities.”
— Nick Hudson, Festival Founder and E2AC Executive Director
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Boston, Massachusetts - The Social Impact Film Festival is coming to Boston's WBUR CitySpace on Saturday, April 1, 2023, for an afternoon of social impact entertainment and nonprofit causes.
The festival will feature a wide variety of short films that address important social issues, including poverty, inequality, climate change, LGBTQ+, and more. The screenings will be accompanied by short panel discussions featuring the filmmakers, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about the issues presented in the films.
In addition to showcasing impactful content, the festival will also serve as a platform for nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and funds for their causes. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about various nonprofit organizations and connect with representatives from these organizations to learn more about how they can get involved. The festival is sponsored by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Entertainment 2 Affect Change (E2AC).
"We are thrilled to bring the Social Impact Film Festival to Boston," said festival founder and E2AC Executive Director, Nick Hudson. "Our goal is to use the power of film to spark conversations, inspire action, and create meaningful change in our communities. We firmly believe that by combining social impact entertainment with nonprofit causes, we can make a real difference in the world."
The festival will take place at WBUR CitySpace, located at 890 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215 from 1:30pm to 5:30pm. Tickets are now available, thanks to festival sponsors, at no cost ("pay what you can") on the festival's website. Selected films will also be available for streaming on E2AC+ via Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
