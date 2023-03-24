3 Solutions, XiXunWei and APR Electronics jointly eyed on RM17 billion worth of ASEAN market agreed to collaborate.
MR. Yang Bin (from left in the front row) , Danny Ng Theng Wei and Ander Hanson signed a memorandum of understanding, witnessed Feng Xiaoqiang (from left in the back row), Selangor State Assemblyman Mr. Chua Wei Keat, Malaysia Member of Parliament Honorab
248 million refurbished IT products were sold worldwide in 2021, worth RM17B, and the market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10%. Data source IDC.
Malaysia aims to increase the share of renewable energy capacity to 40% by 2025, as part of our plans to become a carbon-neutral country.”PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- APR Electronic Services, Xinxunwei Technology, and Three Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an information and technology (IT) product refurbishment center in the ASEAN region. The collaboration will leverage the technology disposal expertise and supply resources of Three Solutions in Europe and the technical repair skills and training of Xinxunwei Technology in China, while using APR Electronic Services Sdn Bhd extensive sales channels and resources as a gateway to the ASEAN market. The signing ceremony was witnessed by YB Lee Chean Chung, Member of Parliament for Petaling Jaya and YB Chua Wei Keat, Selangor State Assemblyman (Rawang) respectively.
— Mr. Lee Chean Chung, Malaysia Member of Parliament
"People should choose refurbished electronic products based on the consideration of cost-effectiveness, which will also help lower income group & raise awareness of environmental protection", said Danny Ng, CEO of APR Electronic Services. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude to Xinxunwei Technology and Three Solutions for their trust in APR Electronic Services, which has led to the establishment of the IT product refurbishment center through several rounds of communication.
The MOU signing ceremony commenced with the speeches by the 3 parties representatives. Before the MOU signing session, both Guest of Honors YB Lee, and YB Chua delivered their speech and deliver their blessing to this collaboration. The collaboration is aimed at promoting sustainable development by making technology products more affordable and reducing electronic waste. These professionally refurbished IT gadgets is accessible via www.techmurah.com, a fully owned brand name by APR.
Xinxunwei Technology Director Yang Bin is confident about this investment cooperation and expects APR Electronic Services to be an important channel in the Southeast Asian market for the company. Arvet Bärg, a partner at Three Solutions, said that Malaysia's business ethics, culture, and language advantages can help the company further expand into the Asian market through this investment cooperation. Additionally, the new factory in Subang2, equipped with advanced technology, will elevate the quality of the refurbished electronic products.
In order to improve the refurbishing technology and meeting the needs of expanding into the ASEAN market, the 3 companies above have recently invested into a rm5.5 million factory in Subang 2, equipped with the most advanced refurbishment technology and equipment.
According to Danny Ng , the new factory will feature a specialized BGA repair station for chip replacements and a 4th generation mobile phone screen polishing machine, among other equipment. The company hopes to create the most comprehensive and advanced electronic and computer product refurbishment and repair center in Southeast Asia.
"Malaysian Government realize the importance of sustainable development and is now aggressively promoting green economy and industry, as well as Environmental Protection in various development field. So, based on Agenda for 2030 UN SDG, Malaysia aims to increase the share of renewable energy capacity to 40% by 2025, as part of our plans to become a carbon-neutral country." said, YB Lee Chean Chung
The New Joint Venture expects the new factory to refurbish over 16,640 units of IT gadgets per year, and based on the calculation that each computer can reduce approximately 200 kg of carbon footprint. The new factory is expected to reduce 4.67 million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions a year, contributing to global environmental protection. Apart from contributing to the environmental protection, the company also look into the humanity services by providing training and job opportunities for vulnerable groups especially young people and single mothers as part of the company's corporate social responsibility.
Vinfluenzz, is one stop marketing and PR solutions provider for SMEs. Vinfluenzz – Media Made Affordable.
Danny Ng
APR Electronics Services
+60 19-323 1565
Danny@apr-es.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube