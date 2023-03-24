Marvin Announces Participation at the 2023 AAPPR Annual Conference

- Company Presented on the Importance of Mental Health Care for Healthcare Providers -

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvin (the "Company"), a personalized behavioral health service for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers, announced today that it has recently presented a data report regarding mental health and healthcare providers at the 2023 Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) annual conference. The conference took place in Austin, TX on March 21-22, 2023. The presentation, titled, "Healthcare Providers Mental Health is as Important as Physical Health," was presented by Collin McKahin, MBA FASPR, Recruiting Administrator at Marvin.

Historically, the mental wellbeing of healthcare providers has not been adequately addressed by the medical community and industry-at-large. The COVID-19 pandemic only proved to exacerbate this already burdensome issue, especially in regard to physician retention and recruitment. Many hospitals continue to struggle with retention, seeing alarming rates of turnover and burnout with damaging implications across the organization.

Notably, a 2022 Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report found that 47 percent of physicians reported burnout, and 21 percent reported depression. Other stats include:

45 percent of residents/fellows/medical students screened positive for depression

48 percent of residents/fellows/medical students screened positive for anxiety

90 percent of physicians reported being equally/more burned out during now versus quarantine months of pandemic

64 percent of nurses reported burnout levels comparable to physicians

What's more, healthcare professionals are often the last to ask for help. Fear and embarrassment – coupled with concerns of confidentiality – prevent this patient population from seeking the care they need. Despite increased awareness within the medical community, an unacceptable high number of healthcare professionals continue to forgo mental health treatment due to stigma and the lack of access and support within hospital systems.

"The goal of this presentation was to raise awareness that healthcare professionals are faced with a number of barriers when it comes to access to mental health care, and to outline ways that these hospital systems can provide better care," said Mr. McKahin. "While higher pay may seem like a simple and adequate solution, most healthcare providers are asking to work a little less for lower pay for a better work / life balance. From a recruitment perspective, examining compensation models, discussing ways to implement wellness programs in benefit plans and ensuring that teams also practice 'self-care' for mental health are just a handful of ways that hospitals can show their staff that mental health is a number one priority. This, in turn, will create a safer atmosphere not only for the staff, but for patients, as well."

About Marvin

Marvin is a personalized behavioral health service for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers. Its concierge-level mental health program is developed in partnership with integrated health systems and provides 24/7 care, including 1:1 teletherapy, meditations and community programming, all specifically oriented towards each patient and their needs. Patients receive support from top licensed therapists. All interactions are confidential, HIPAA-compliant and end-to-end encrypted. For more information on Marvin, please visit www.meetmarvin.com .

Media Contacts:

Raquel Cona / Michaela Fawcett

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204 / 978.995.4683

rcona@kcsa.com / mfawcett@kcsa.com

SOURCE Marvin