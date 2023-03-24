VMware Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for VMware SD-WAN

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,346 in the last 365 days.
VMware Positioned as a Customers' Choice for SD-WAN Based on Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption; 96% of Users Recommend VMware
VMware, Inc. VMW today received the Customers' Choice distinction in the Gartner report for its SD-WAN infrastructure. The recognition is based on feedback and reviews from customers in Gartner® Peer Insights™ during an 18-month period that ran through the end of 2022.
Users rated VMware (for its SD-WAN solution) an overall 4.7 out of 5 based on 84 reviews as of December 2022. VMware scored highly in every category which included Product Capabilities (4.7/5), Sales Experience (4.6/5), Deployment Experience (4.7/5), and Support Experience (4.7/5), and was also rated 96% for Willingness to Recommend. Further, 96% of respondents said they would recommend VMware (for its SD-WAN solution).
In addition to being recognized as a Customers' Choice Overall, VMware was also peer-recognized as a Customers' Choice in North America segment, and the only Customers' Choice for Midsize Enterprises (50M - 10B USD) segment.
"As the Customers' Choice distinction comes directly from user feedback, we think this distinction is a result of the customer focus that drives us," said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. "As we drive WAN transformation with our customers and partners to deliver a complete solution for organizations in any region and across every industry, in our opinion being named a Customers' Choice validates our position to support customers as they embrace a new edge reality."
Reviews from VMware users included:
VMware SD-WAN is a part of VMware SASE. By delivering cloud networking and cloud security services with VMware SASE, customers can achieve:
