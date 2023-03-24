Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

Submit Release
ENCINITAS, Calif., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference being held on March 30, 2023.

  • Event: H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
    Time: 2:00-2:30 PM ET

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for thirty days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes three internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Patti Bank
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
(415) 513-1284
IR@ventyxbio.com


