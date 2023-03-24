SHARC Energy Celebrates MCAA Student Chapter Competition Showcasing National Western Center

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. SHRC IWIA INTWF ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company") would like to applaud the twenty-two Mechanical Contractors Association of America ("MCAA") student chapters that submitted a mock proposal for the installation of the National Western Center Campus Energy project as part of MCAA Annual Student Chapter Competition. SHARC Energy would like to further celebrate the Final Four and Merit Award winner teams.



The Final Four includes California Polytechnic State University, Farleigh Dickinson University, McMaster University and Pittsburg State University. The Merit Award winner teams include Ball State University, Kent State University, Purdue University, University of Maryland College Park, University of Washington, and Wentworth Institute of Technology.

The teams will present their proposals on the afternoon of March 28th at MCAA23 in Phoenix, Arizona, where the next generation of mechanical contractors are competing for a $10,000 prize. The contest requires students to submit proposals for the installation of three 1000-ton cooling towers, six 6000-mbh boilers, a SHARC Wastewater Energy Transfer ("WET") system, plate and frame heat exchangers, pumps, piping and supporting infrastructure.

The National Western Center project is currently the largest operating WET system in North America, a significant milestone for both the industry and SHARC Energy. The contest's focus on the project showcases how WET is entering the mainstream consciousness and highlights the potential for widespread adoption.

Furthermore, the contest highlights the increasing popularity of wastewater energy transfer among young Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics ("STEM") enthusiasts, who are actively engaging with SHARC Energy's proprietary technology to develop more sustainable solutions for heating and cooling buildings today and into the future.

SHARC Energy wishes the winner teams' good luck in the Final Four!

