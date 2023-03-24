Summer Camps Are Around the Corner: 4 Tips to Select the Right One for Kids

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,340 in the last 365 days.
Life Time experts weigh in, Life Time summer camp registration now open for kids ages 5 to 12
CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, many busy parents are thinking about how to occupy their kids' free time. Life Time, LTH, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, provides healthy, engaging and unique summer camps for more than 11 million kids from ages 5 to 12 annually across North America. For parents on the hunt for the perfect summer camp, here are a few important tips from Life Time Kids' experts to keep in mind:
Life Time's Kids Camps are designed to give children an unforgettable experience full of adventures, sports, activities, and friendships, all while keeping them active through the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, physically active children tend to have higher academic achievement, better concentration, and improved self-esteem.
"At Life Time, we strive to make it possible for families to stay healthy together," said Samantha Stark, Senior Director of Life Time's Kids Programming. "Our Kids Camps provide a unique experience that helps kids build confidence, develop new skills, and have fun in a safe and secure environment. We're thrilled for our upcoming camps for members and look forward to making this summer one of memories."
Busy families at Life Time looking for an exciting way to keep their kids healthy and active this summer can now register for the Life Time's 2023 Summer Camps. For more information about camps near you and to register, visit the Life Time Summer Camps website.
About Life Time, Inc.
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-camps-are-around-the-corner-4-tips-to-select-the-right-one-for-kids-301779553.html
SOURCE Life Time, Inc.