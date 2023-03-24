FEI's ICONS: Women of Note Event to Provide Insight for Female Financial Professionals

How to Influence Change and Become a Strong Leader

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI) the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the speaker lineup for its upcoming ICONS: Women of Note virtual event on April 5 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET. To register, please visit http://www.financialexecutives.org/icons2023.

The ICONS' speaker roster brings together rising and established women in finance that have stood up, spoken out, and made an impact. These leaders will share their personal journeys about how they are confronting some of today's challenging issues and have persevered to influence change. They will also share leadership lessons about how they have evolved as professionals to embrace their leadership roles. The speakers include:

Coco Brown, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Alliance , Inc.

Session: Breaking Your Own Barriers

Micah Reinhold , Senior Vice President of Finance, Robert Half

Session: Career Path Challenges and Championships

Andrea Spinelli , Managing Director, Protiviti

Session: Career Path Challenges and Championships

Eloise Wagner , Partner, Financial Accounting Advisory Services, Ernst & Young LLP

Session: Role of "Invisible Mental Health" in Work/Life Balance

Vickie Wong , Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Session: Shaping Character, Drive, and Discipline

Judy Wright , Chief Financial Officer, BTM Global

Session: Importance of Mentorship

"The women we are honoring this year at ICONS 2023 are trailblazers who have influenced change in the finance profession and their communities. It is important at FEI to continue to not only honor these leaders, but to also provide a platform for them to share their stories and their journeys with as many professionals as possible, to inspire them to keep striving for change and leadership excellence," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI.

The ICONS event is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation, and the event sponsors EY and Robert Half Protiviti.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its Members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

